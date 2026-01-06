The 7 Absolute Best Italian Restaurants To Try In New Jersey

When considering the best Italian restaurants within the borders of New Jersey, Razza will always deserve to be part of the conversation. Jersey is, after all, nicknamed the "Pizza State," and that's what the Jersey City joint is all about. It takes the fact that pizza often tastes better in Italy, and rather than challenging it, embraces this by using the country as part of its inspiration. Instead of the Pizza Hut or Papa John's many Americans are so accustomed to, you can expect a much more elevated pizza experience when dining at Razza.

While at most fast food joints you'll find no end to ingredient-laden, loaded options, such as Domino's ExtravaganZZa or Little Caesars 5 Meat Fest, the thin-crust pies at Razza are much simpler, which is a great sign of some authentic Italian pizza. You'll find over a dozen straightforward choices that are centered around one or two elements, including the Tomato, Funghi, Margherita, Cavolini, Panna, and Burrata pies, amongst others. Further on the menu, aside from a trio of desserts, you'll find that the restaurant has an extensive lineup of beverages to pair your pizza with. You can choose from red wine, white wine, orange wine, beers, and ciders — talk about an upgrade from the usual can of Coke or Sprite.

It's no wonder Razza received a glowing 3-star review from The New York Times (no easy feat), highlighting things like its use of fresh, local ingredients and perfect dough. Plus, Razza owner Dan Richer was even a semifinalist for a 2025 James Beard award in the "Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic" category. He may not have won, but it's clear the pizzeria has already won in the hearts of people who continue to sing its praises and return time and again.

https://razzanj.com/

(201) 356-9348

275-277 Grove Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302