The 7 Absolute Best Italian Restaurants To Try In New Jersey
Ah, New Jersey. If it's not its bad drivers you immediately think of (and I can say that, being that I'm one of them and have fallen victim to others), then it must be the delicacy that are disco fries or the famous pork roll sandwich. However, we're here to tell you that the Garden State has championed almost all cuisines, with countless restaurants offering dishes inspired by one end of the globe to the other. Italian food, of course, is among the ranks.
No matter where you find yourself in the state, be it South Jersey, North Jersey, or smack dab in the middle (yes, Central Jersey now officially exists), there's an Italian eatery waiting for you — this is regardless of whether you're craving a hefty bowl of pasta or some fresh seafood. The following establishments, in particular, have been cherry-picked by Jersey locals, with renowned recognition and online reviews also taken into consideration, though you can read more about our methodology at the end. Each place pays homage to the Italian heritage in its own way and deserves a visit the next time you fancy a trip to the East Coast.
1. Razza
When considering the best Italian restaurants within the borders of New Jersey, Razza will always deserve to be part of the conversation. Jersey is, after all, nicknamed the "Pizza State," and that's what the Jersey City joint is all about. It takes the fact that pizza often tastes better in Italy, and rather than challenging it, embraces this by using the country as part of its inspiration. Instead of the Pizza Hut or Papa John's many Americans are so accustomed to, you can expect a much more elevated pizza experience when dining at Razza.
While at most fast food joints you'll find no end to ingredient-laden, loaded options, such as Domino's ExtravaganZZa or Little Caesars 5 Meat Fest, the thin-crust pies at Razza are much simpler, which is a great sign of some authentic Italian pizza. You'll find over a dozen straightforward choices that are centered around one or two elements, including the Tomato, Funghi, Margherita, Cavolini, Panna, and Burrata pies, amongst others. Further on the menu, aside from a trio of desserts, you'll find that the restaurant has an extensive lineup of beverages to pair your pizza with. You can choose from red wine, white wine, orange wine, beers, and ciders — talk about an upgrade from the usual can of Coke or Sprite.
It's no wonder Razza received a glowing 3-star review from The New York Times (no easy feat), highlighting things like its use of fresh, local ingredients and perfect dough. Plus, Razza owner Dan Richer was even a semifinalist for a 2025 James Beard award in the "Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic" category. He may not have won, but it's clear the pizzeria has already won in the hearts of people who continue to sing its praises and return time and again.
(201) 356-9348
275-277 Grove Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
2. Luigino's Parmigiana
If you're looking for romantic dinner ideas for two in New Jersey, you'll find a number of options in downtown Montclair, and a lovely place to start would be Luigino's Parmigiana. This restaurant is the epitome of cozy with its dim, yellow lighting, closely spaced seats that invite more intimate conversation among guests, and background music. Its leafy green accents and black-and-white photo collages, along the brick walls, give a rustic feel that's native to Southern Italy.
The restaurant is just as great for families as it is for couples, especially if you decide to order what the joint is most known for: a generously portioned chicken Parmesan, a great choice to share with the table. In fact, The Montclair Girl even named it to be the "best chicken parm" of 2023. There are plenty of other wonderful picks to consider off what Luigino's Parmigiana calls its "always changing" menu, though. It includes something for every Italian restaurant course, from antipasti to dolce. There are currently several pastas, such as stuffed gnocchi and pacherri, as well as second plate meals, like a double cut pork chop and branzino fillet. You'll have to try it out for yourself to see why Luigino's Parmigiana was voted Essex's best Italian restaurant of 2024.
https://www.luiginosrestaurant.com/
(973) 352-1511
173 Glenridge Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042
3. Chef Vola's
Many people take a trip to Atlantic City for its store-studded boardwalk, renowned casinos, and beaches. We suggest adding Chef Vola's to that list, too. It's an Italian restaurant that's been around since 1921, and in the time that has passed, has been nominated and chosen for James Beard awards more than once. In 2011, for example, the establishment was given one of the highest honors of all when it was recognized as one of America's Classics, meaning it has "timeless appeal and [is] beloved in [its] region for food that reflects the character and cultural traditions of its community." Then, in both 2018 and 2019, it was nominated for Outstanding Service.
This award-winning eatery isn't located where you likely expect it to be, though. Instead of being directly along the boardwalk for countless tourists to swarm, Chef Vola's is tucked away in a residential neighborhood just a few minutes away, making it somewhat of a hidden gem. You'll have to make your way to a private home. Because it's a smaller setting with limited seating, a reservation is always required. However, it's well worth it for the joint's homestyle dishes, with its jumbo crab cakes, Chilean sea bass, and veal parm being a few notable favorites.
(609) 345-2022
111 South Albion Place, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
4. Fiorentini
While it's true most of the restaurants on this list have been formally recognized for their excellence in one way or another, Fiorentini, located in Rutherford, has received one of the most notable distinctions. The chef there, Antionio De leso, was named by the Italian government as a representative of "I Am Cucina Italiana," which is "a special honor given to those who truly share authentic Italian cuisine and culture worldwide." De leso is the first Jersey chef to achieve this.
It's not hard to see why Fiorentini has been praised as it has. Not only are a majority of its most important elements (cheeses, meats, and flours) straight from Italy, but the establishment also has a core focus on sustainability, as it works with local farmers to bring in clean ingredients that are free of antibiotics, hormones, and other harmful additives. As a result, you're offered a seasonal menu that — at the time of writing — includes dishes like honey nut squash cappelletti and a fall squash flan. There's also some classic Italian desserts, one of which is, of course, gelato.
If you're unsure of exactly what to get –- or just want to meet the award-winning Antonio De leso — customers may also try a "Blind Tasting." This allows diners to enjoy a seven-part meal specially curated by the chef himself, all while he teaches about the techniques used to bring each course to life.
https://www.fiorentinirest.com/
(973) 721-3404
98 Park Ave, Rutherford, NJ 07070
5. LouCás
The downtown area of Metuchen, New Jersey, is not nearly as talked about as it should be. It's a family-friendly destination that houses quite a few Italian restaurants itself, though the establishment we're going to urge you to try is just about five minutes away from there in Edison. That would be LouCás -– a cozy, local favorite that's great for after a day of walking and shopping.
This Italian restaurant — popular for dining in, takeout, and catering — has a focus on seafood. It's certainly not all that's on the extensive menu, though it's what many people recommend ordering, be it the seafood capellini, Seafood Fra Diavolo, or fried calamari. The New York Times even said in a review that was published just a few years after LouCás' opening in 1991 that "the food is creative, very well prepared, and attractively served." Even The Star Ledger reported that its food is "impeccably fresh" and that the "high quality ingredients are cooked with respect and restraint."
http://www.loucasrestaurant.com/
(732) 549-8580
9 Lincoln Highway, Edison, NJ 08820
6. Catherine Lombardi
New Brunswick's Catherine Lombardi takes Italian comfort food to a whole other level. At the Neapolitan and Brooklyn-influenced eatery, you'll find hearty familiar favorites including Wild Boar Bolognese; Goat Cheese & Mushroom Ravioli; Lombardi's Smothered Lasagna; Veal Scaloppini ala Marsala; Pappardelle; and Squid Ink Spaghetti with Shrimp.
What makes this eatery so special, though, are not only the meals and accompaniments it serves — they already receive no shortage of praise all on their own. Instead, it's the ambiance provided as well. Catherine Lombardi is characterized by its deep red carpentry, leather and cloth furniture, wooden tables, and two fireplaces. Each element comes together to create an overall welcoming, homey atmosphere year-round. The vibes are even higher around the holidays, when the restaurant is adorned in Christmas decorations. Customers will find an assortment of ornaments hanging from the ceiling and wreaths and tinsel along every column of the building, and it's a key part of the experience for many.
The specially curated environment -– and the menu, at that -– are thanks to the eatery's namesake, Catherine Lombardi, the late grandmother of one of the establishment's owners, Mark Pascal. She and her home are the inspiration behind both the recipes followed and the design of the restaurant. As such, even the workers go out of their way to keep the comforting essence of grandma's house going, with one customer leaving a review that said, "The waitstaff is so nice and really make[s] you feel like you're eating at a family [member's] home. During both recent visits the owner was walking around greeting guests."
https://www.catherinelombardi.com/
(732) 296-9463
3 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
7. Luca's Ristorante
Last but certainly not least is Luca's Ristorante in Somerset. Save for breakfast, this eatery has it all: indoor and outdoor seating for lunch and dinner, takeout, catering — you name it. When you go depends on what you're in the mood to try out. While there's some overlap in the two menus, its brick oven pizza, for example, is only served during lunch hours. During dinner, you can order other items such as Marsala Arrosto, Ossobuco, and Agnolotti.
No matter the time you go, a must-try appetizer at Luca's is the Polpette, as these were named the best meatballs there are in all of The Garden State by NJ.com in 2024. The restaurant itself was placed among NJ.com's list of best Italian restaurants within the state for 2025 as well. About 10 years prior, chef and owner of Luca's Ristorante — Andrea Di Meglio — was nominated for Best Chef in America in both 2014 and 2015.
https://www.lucasristorante.com/
(732) 297-7676
2019 State Route 27, Somerset, NJ 08873
Methodology
This list of Italian restaurants was primarily put together using recommendations provided by New Jersey locals (one of which is myself) who have frequented the establishment and found it to be particularly worth nothing. In order to be included, each place had to provide excellent authentic Italian food. This was decided upon by not only our own opinions and experiences dining there, but also those of the general public, as shared in overwhelmingly positive online reviews.
In addition, formal awards and recognition given to either the restaurant or its chef were taken into consideration — whether it was for the food itself, its commitment to the Italian culture, or how the eatery operates.