The Mistakes You Need To Avoid When Ordering A Bloody Mary

The beauty of a bloody Mary is that it fits a special type of mood. While most cocktails incorporate sugar to smoothen and thicken boozy drinks, the bloody Mary instead turns to savory — and even spicy — flavors. And to further its distinct status, it's firmly established as a breakfast cocktail. So whenever you order a bloody Mary, you should keep in mind certain mistakes to avoid to maintain its unique character.

Thankfully, for help in navigating pitfalls surrounding the tomato-based drink, Chowhound asked for exclusive advice from Tiffanie Barriere, a mixologist and educator. Her drink recipes appear in many publications online, and she operates as The Drinking Coach, consulting on all matters cocktails.

And so, when it comes to the bloody Mary, she cautions to account for variability from bar to bar. Barriere notes, "Bloody Marys are like house chili, every bartender or bar has their version," so you shouldn't expect the same recipe everywhere. According to her, some places might use a pre-bottled mix while others do it all from scratch. Especially since a better tasting bloody Mary results from fresh ingredients, it's more than likely the cocktail won't taste the same from one business to the next. To avoid potential disappointment and ensure you'll want to proceed with your drink order, Barriere urges, "Ask about their mix and if they make it in house or purchase a bottle."