The Mistakes You Need To Avoid When Ordering A Bloody Mary
The beauty of a bloody Mary is that it fits a special type of mood. While most cocktails incorporate sugar to smoothen and thicken boozy drinks, the bloody Mary instead turns to savory — and even spicy — flavors. And to further its distinct status, it's firmly established as a breakfast cocktail. So whenever you order a bloody Mary, you should keep in mind certain mistakes to avoid to maintain its unique character.
Thankfully, for help in navigating pitfalls surrounding the tomato-based drink, Chowhound asked for exclusive advice from Tiffanie Barriere, a mixologist and educator. Her drink recipes appear in many publications online, and she operates as The Drinking Coach, consulting on all matters cocktails.
And so, when it comes to the bloody Mary, she cautions to account for variability from bar to bar. Barriere notes, "Bloody Marys are like house chili, every bartender or bar has their version," so you shouldn't expect the same recipe everywhere. According to her, some places might use a pre-bottled mix while others do it all from scratch. Especially since a better tasting bloody Mary results from fresh ingredients, it's more than likely the cocktail won't taste the same from one business to the next. To avoid potential disappointment and ensure you'll want to proceed with your drink order, Barriere urges, "Ask about their mix and if they make it in house or purchase a bottle."
Don't ask for drastic modifications when ordering a bloody Mary
There's enticing variability when it comes to any cocktail, but the bloody Mary takes malleability to new heights. Few mixed drinks account for the inclusion of nearly any un-aged base spirit, from vodka to gin, and come with garnishes as wide-ranging as seafood, cured meats, or pickled vegetables. Indeed, creative bloody Mary ingredient swaps are part of the cocktail's nature. And while this customizability is a delight for innovative bartenders and open-minded drinkers, perhaps you order a bloody Mary and hope for a certain palate.
Especially risky is if you've previously had a rendition that didn't pack in enough heat and try to compensate. "Don't ask for it spicy if you don't mean spicy," says Tiffanie Barriere. She warns that bartenders will likely stay true to your request and whip up a version that might ruin your brunch. Similarly, don't ask bartenders to go heavy on salty components, especially Worcestershire sauce. This addition easily throws off the balance of the cocktail, yielding a drink that could taste undrinkable. Instead, head to a brunch place with a respected bar program, ask questions, and trust the bartending staff — they'll know how to make the best bloody Mary you've ever tasted, no tableside adjustments required.