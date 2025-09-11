16 Of The Most Over-The-Top Bloody Mary's In The US
The Bloody Mary is the perfect brunch beverage thanks to its reviving mix of vodka, tart tomato juice, savory Worcestershire sauce, and spicy hot sauce. The cocktail is beloved not only for its big flavors and supposed hangover-curing abilities, but also because it's incredibly adaptable. Many bartenders put their own spin on the drink by using creative Bloody Mary ingredients like spice pastes and fruit juices. Others add interesting garnishes, some of which are truly extravagant.
The over-the-top Bloody Mary craze took off in the U.S. around the mid-2010s, when a bartender in Milwaukee started garnishing his Bloody Marys with everything from jumbo shrimp to sausages and whole fried chickens. The drinks went viral, and since then, bartenders across the country have been coming up with some seriously outrageous creations. If you like your brunch beverages piled high with everything but the kitchen sink, these are some of the most over-the-top Bloody Marys you can find in the U.S.
1. The Bloody Beast at Sobelman's Pub & Grill in Milwaukee, WI
The beginning of the OTT Bloody Mary trend can be traced back to a man named Dave Sobelman in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He wanted to level up his Bloody Marys at Sobelman's Pub & Grill, so he started adding unique garnishes. "It all started with a few pickled garnishes to support our neighbor, Bay View Packing, and the next thing I knew, I was putting entire fried chickens in my Bloody Marys," he explains on the restaurant's website.
Sobelman's creations took off like wildfire, and soon people around the country were emulating his style. Today, you can find several Bloody Marys on Sobelman's menu, but the biggest and baddest is the Bloody Beast. It comes with garnishes like celery, olives, sausage, shrimp, bacon-wrapped jalapeno cheese-balls, a cheeseburger slider, and a whole fried chicken. You also get fries and a pitcher of beer on the side.
(414) 931-1919
1900 W St. Paul Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53233
2. Kratos at The Blind Pelican in Holly Springs, NC
It's all about fresh seafood and lavish Bloody Marys at The Blind Pelican. And when we say lavish, we mean utterly decadent. In fact, the restaurant recently set three Guinness World Records for the biggest and most expensive Bloody Mary, as well as the one to feed the most people (100). The massive Mary cost over $7,600 and included items like caviar, lobster, snow crab, oysters, grilled cheese sandwiches, and bacon-wrapped shrimp.
If you don't want to spend thousands on your Bloody Mary, but still want something decadent, The Blind Pelican's Kratos is a good bet. It features 64 ounces of spicy Bloody Mary mix with Pinnacle Habanero Vodka, and it comes garnished with two lobster tails, shrimp skewers, a pound of peel-and-eat shrimp, bacon, grilled cheese, two lobster tails, two pounds of snow crab legs, a 6-ounce filet mignon, and oysters, and serves four.
(984) 225-2471
120 Bass Lake Rd, Holly Springs, NC 27540
3. The BMM at The Garage Bar & Grill in Bremerton, WA
The Garage Bar & Grill in Bremerton is famous for its wild Bloody Marys and other brunch cocktails that come loaded with a mix of savory cocktail garnishes and a few sweet items thrown in for good measure. Think Marys garnished with street tacos, Mexican candy, and a tamarind stick, or a grilled cheese with Texas toast. There's also a margarita with mini chicken quesadillas, watermelon, and pineapple.
Can't decide which garnishes to go for? The BMM (Big Mother Mary) features all the fixings. You'll need two or more people in your party to order it, but that's not a bad thing because it features a 64-ounce pitcher of Bloody Mary laden with toppings like grilled cheese, onion rings, steak, sliders, chicken wings and strips, candied bacon, Skittles, and shot glasses of cocktail sauce with a cucumber chaser.
(360) 377-2116
6812 Kitsap Way, Bremerton, WA 98312
4. The Bloody Best at The Nook in Atlanta, GA
Just across from Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta sits The Nook, a friendly neighborhood bar where you can grab cocktails, beers, and comfort food dishes like its famous Totchos (smothered tater tots). If you're swinging by for brunch or just want a "hair of the dog" on the patio, the Bloody Best is a good bet. Be warned, though — this drink is like a meal in itself.
The Bloody Best starts with a 32-ounce glass that's filled with Dixie Pepper Vodka and spicy house-made Bloody Mary mix. Then it gets topped with an array of garnishes, including pepperoncini, jalapeños, tater tots, steak, a slice of toast, lemon, lime, and a hard-boiled egg. If you're feeling extra adventurous, you can also request a beef straw to sip it with. Other OTT drinks at The Nook include the gallon-sized fishbowl cocktails, which are available in seven flavors.
(404) 745-9222
1144 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
5. The Barnyard Bloody Mary at Farmer's Table in multiple locations, CA
Farmer's Table goes all out with its Bloody Marys, adding unique ingredients that play off the bold flavors of the vodka-spiked house spice blend. The Peter Rabbit features mushrooms with melted mozzarella, arugula, potatoes, and pickled veggies. The Butcher's Block is a meat lover's dream with corned beef, Andouille sausage, and barbecue-drizzled bacon, and the Ragin Cajun is like gumbo in a glass.
If you're up for a challenge, the Barnyard Bloody Mary is an all-out feast. It features half a bottle of vodka in-house Mary mix, all the other Mary garnishes, as well as Mexican-style street corn, short ribs, chorizo, hot dogs, and truffle arugula potatoes. The final touch is a whole roasted chicken drizzled in barbecue sauce.
Multiple locations
6. Brunch for Two at Party Fowl in Donelson, TN
Nashville is known for its hot chicken, and that's exactly what Party Fowl offers up in a variety of mouthwatering dishes. Swing by for brunch on a Saturday or Sunday, and you can sample the Nashville hot chicken Benedict, a loaded hot chicken biscuit, or hot chicken omelet. You can also try the Brunch for Two, a giant chicken-topped Bloody Mary with a variety of other crispy fried garnishes.
Designed for two or more people to share, the Brunch for Two comes in a 55-ounce glass that resembles a fish bowl. It consists of vodka and Bloody Mary mix topped with not one, but two whole fried Cornish game hens, and eight skewers of fried okra, two Scotch eggs, pickles, olives, and two avocado halves. If you're thinking about diving into this creation, Party Fowl recommends reserving it at least 24 hours in advance.
(615) 988-2179
2620 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214
7. Crabby Mary at Stingray's Grill and Bar in Kenner, LA
After a big night out in New Orleans, you might be in dire need of a reviving Bloody Mary and possibly some deep-fried comfort food. For that, many say you can't go wrong at Stingray's Restaurant and Bar in nearby Kenner. The menu features a wide variety of seafood dishes, including fried calamari, stuffed shrimp, and seafood boils, as well as pastas and New Orleans specials like po' boy sandwiches. It's also famous for its Crabby Marys.
As the name suggests, the Crabby Mary is garnished with crab, and it's even designed to look like a crab. You get a Bloody Mary topped with a deep-fried soft shell crab with green olives for eyes and pickled beans for antennae. It also features fried shrimp and hush puppies on skewers. It's like a drink and an appetizer all in one, and the perfect cure for a hangover.
(504) 443-4040
1303 W Esplanade Ave, Kenner, LA 70065
8. Sumo Mary at Sunda New Asian in multiple locations
Sunda New Asian has locations in Chicago, Nashville, and Tampa, where you can sample creative takes on Southeast Asian dishes. During the week, you can tuck into dim sum dishes, crispy rice, noodles, and sushi paired with fun cocktails like the ube espresso martini and saketini. However, if it's a loaded Bloody Mary you're after, you'll want to stop by on the weekend for brunch and give the Sumo Mary a try.
Not only is the Sumo Mary a super-stacked Bloody Mary, but it also stands out for its Asian-inspired garnishes. You get a 32-ounce jar that's topped with cucumber, a tocino grilled cheese sandwich, longaniza (Spanish sausage), a pork belly bao bun, karaage-style fried chicken, lumpia egg rolls, sunda potatoes, and a baked snow crab handroll. Disassemble it and you have yourself a pretty decent meal with lots of variety, plus a tasty drink.
Multiple locations
9. Chubby Mary at The Cove in Leland, MI
Situated next to the Leland Dam and overlooking Lake Michigan, The Cove is a pretty scenic spot to sip cocktails and savor local seafood. The menu features several items that locals and visitors come back for time and again, including the creamy New England-style seafood chowder and local whitefish served several different ways. And to drink, many say the Chubby Mary is an absolute must.
Seafood garnishes aren't all that uncommon for Bloody Marys. Many bartenders add skewered shrimp or snow crab legs. However, what's not so common is plunking a whole fish into the drink. The Chubby Mary features a whole smoked chub fish perched upright in a Bloody Mary mixture that includes The Cove's own house-infused horseradish vodka. It also gets extra flavor from olives and a pickle spear. You can have it with an optional Modelito beer on the side.
(231) 256-9834
111 W River St, Leland, MI 49654
10. A Bloody Feast! at The Beast by Todd English in Las Vegas, NV
If there's any city that knows how to go over the top, it's Las Vegas, and the cocktail scene is no exception. There are plenty of places where you can grab a solid Bloody Mary, including several Las Vegas brunch buffets, but if you want one that goes big on the garnishes, The Beast by Todd English is your spot. It's located in the AREA15 entertainment complex, which is a unique experience in itself.
Aptly named "A Bloody Feast!", The Beast's massive Mary takes about 20 minutes to make, but many believe it's worth the wait because it comes out looking like a masterpiece. Garnishes include a whole cheeseburger, two Buffalo wings, a spiraled potato, celery, carrots, olives, and a fried sausage sliced to look like an octopus. FYI: You may want to ask for plates on the side.
(725) 210-5365
3215 S Rancho Dr, Suite 140, Las Vegas, NV 89102
11. S&I Mega Mary at Salt and Iron in Edmonds, WA
Salt and Iron in Edmonds, Washington, is best known for its Pacific Northwest seafood and succulent steaks, but the restaurant also offers enticing brunch dishes on Saturdays and Sundays. Before you dig into brunch plates like the crab Benedict, chilaquiles, and corned beef hash, you can start your meal with the S&I Mega Mary, although you may find that you don't have much room left for your main meal after you're through with it.
The S&I Mega Mary starts with a combination of vodka and Salt and Iron's Bloody Mary mix made in-house. Before you get to the drink, though, you'll have to contend with an array of toppings, including shrimp, Andouille sausage, a fried chicken slider, crab leg, Pacific oysters, ikura (salted salmon roe), and pickled vegetables. It's savory, spicy, briny, and fresh all at the same time.
(425) 292-6910
321 Main St, Downtown Edmonds, WA 98020
12. Lox'd & Loaded at Buffalo & Bergen in Washington, D.C.
If you're looking for a New York-style deli experience in Washington, D.C., Buffalo & Bergen has you covered. The spot specializes in breakfast and lunch dishes like bagels, pastrami sandwiches, smoked and cured fish, and knishes. But while many delis stick to coffee and sodas for beverages, Buffalo & Bergen offers a full line-up of fun cocktails, including one that doubles as a morning meal.
The Lox'd & Loaded Mary takes its inspiration straight from the deli counter. The Bloody Mary is finished with a full everything bagel layered with cream cheese, lox, red onion, and capers. A piece of lettuce separates the bagel from the drink, so the bottom doesn't get soggy. It's pretty genius in that you don't have to mess around with slippery garnishes. All you have to do is pluck the bagel off, and nosh and sip at your leisure.
Multiple locations
13. Big Bloody Bull Rider at Virgil's Real Barbecue in multiple locations
Founded in 1994, Virgil's Real Barbecue serves up smoked meats and Southern-style sides to hungry diners in multiple locations, including New York City, Las Vegas, and the Bahamas. As you might expect, the menu is pretty meat-centric with offerings like pork spare ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and barbecued chicken. The carnivorous theme even extends to one of the cocktails: the Big Bloody Bull Rider.
Virgil's take on the Bloody Mary starts with a mug that's rimmed with dry rub, which already gives the cocktail a smoky, spiced meat vibe. Then, vodka and the chain's signature Bloody Mary mix go in. You can have the drink just like that, or opt to add a barbecue skewer threaded with bacon, brisket, chicken wings, cherry tomato, and pickles. The skewer costs extra, but it's a great way to get a teaser of the meal to come.
Multiple locations
14. Ultimate Bloody Mary at 1886 Humble Backyard in Humble, TX
1886 Humble Backyard is a laid-back spot in Humble, Texas, with a huge patio that's perfect for chilling out with good friends, cold beers and cocktails, and tasty pub fare. There are plenty of cocktails to choose from, including a standard Bloody Mary. However, if you want the jacked-up version, swing by on a Sunday when the Ultimate Bloody Mary is on special. It goes above and beyond your typical Mary by quite a margin.
There are a few things that set the Ultimate Bloody Mary apart. For one, you get to choose your preferred vodka to go into the mix. Then there are the garnishes, which wouldn't be out of place on a charcuterie and cheese board. Several skewers are added to the drink with items like blue cheese-stuffed olives, salami, shrimp, a mini-hamburger, pickled vegetables, hard-boiled egg, maple-smoked bacon, carrots, beets, and cheese cubes.
(281) 441-4007
7015 Manor Way, Humble, TX 77396
15. Goliath Bloody Mary at Miamiville Trailyard in Miamiville, OH
The Miamiville Trailyard restaurant and pub sits along the Little Miami Scenic Bike Trail, making it a popular stop for cyclists and locals craving a hearty meal. It's known for its feel-good food like wings, burgers, and sandwiches, as well as its strong craft beer list, but the real showstopper is the Goliath Bloody Mary. It comes in a fishbowl-style glass covered with a cornucopia of garnishes.
True to its name, the Goliath rings in at 128 ounces and includes ¾ of a bottle of vodka. It also comes stacked with enough food to rival a full meal. The towering garnishes include a whole rotisserie chicken, burger sliders, ham and cheese sliders, shrimp skewers, celery, peppers, tater tots, and olives. This isn't just a drink you can have on a whim — you'll need to order it 48 hours in advance to get in on the action.
(513) 248-9200
368 Center St, Miamiville, OH 45147
16. Loaded Bloody Mary at Smashed on the Rocks Saloon in Algoma, WI
The summertime beach vibes are strong at Smashed on the Rocks Saloon on Lake Michigan in Algoma, Wisconsin. Step through the nautical-themed entrance and you'll find yourself in an eclectic space decked out with fishing nets, seashells, mannequins dressed like pirates, and regular live music. The menu is just as fun with colorful tiki-style drinks and seriously over-the-top loaded Bloody Marys.
Served every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the loaded Bloody Marys come piled so high with garnishes that you can barely see the cocktail underneath. Toppings can include anything from sliders to waffles, a whole corn on the cob, tater tots, meatballs, corn dogs, pickled eggs, and so much more. Each Mary also comes with a beer chaser and sauces for dipping. Note that the bar is only open from Memorial Day to around Halloween.
(920) 487-8202
70 Church St, Algoma, WI 54201
Methodology
You can find plenty of "out-there" Bloody Marys across the United States, but some are simply more over-the-top than others. When selecting which Bloody Marys to feature on this list, we focused on drinks that go far beyond the standard garnish. Each one earned its spot for having combinations of toppings that are outrageous, highly original, or stacked so high they transform the cocktail into a full-scale production. In addition, these Marys are permanent fixtures on their respective menus, not just one-time gimmicks created for a social media stunt or a single weekend promotion.