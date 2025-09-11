16 Of The Most Over-The-Top Bloody Mary's In The US

The Bloody Mary is the perfect brunch beverage thanks to its reviving mix of vodka, tart tomato juice, savory Worcestershire sauce, and spicy hot sauce. The cocktail is beloved not only for its big flavors and supposed hangover-curing abilities, but also because it's incredibly adaptable. Many bartenders put their own spin on the drink by using creative Bloody Mary ingredients like spice pastes and fruit juices. Others add interesting garnishes, some of which are truly extravagant.

The over-the-top Bloody Mary craze took off in the U.S. around the mid-2010s, when a bartender in Milwaukee started garnishing his Bloody Marys with everything from jumbo shrimp to sausages and whole fried chickens. The drinks went viral, and since then, bartenders across the country have been coming up with some seriously outrageous creations. If you like your brunch beverages piled high with everything but the kitchen sink, these are some of the most over-the-top Bloody Marys you can find in the U.S.