12 Best Crab Houses In Maryland For The Ultimate Seafood Feast

When I arrived in Maryland in 2008 to go to college, I didn't know the difference between a crab cake and a softshell crab sandwich (I found out real quick when I ordered the later at a restaurant). And don't get me started on the substance inside the crab known as mustard, which I didn't eat then and still don't enjoy now. But since then, I've embraced the crustacean-loving culinary scene of the Old Line State and become a true connoisseur of Maryland crab.

Blue crab season means something special in Maryland and you can find heaps of tasty crustaceans piled on paper-topped tables at one of these crab houses, sprinkled with plenty of Old Bay of course. The best crab houses have fresh crab that isn't watery, plus plenty of sides like sweet corn and hush puppies. Your server should bring over a roll of paper towels plus a bucket for shells, but tools like hammers are optional. Every Marylander knows that the most seasoned veterans don't need anything but their know-how to pick crabs.

Cocktails are optional, but you'll want at least something to wet your whistle. Crab can be a little salty, especially if you pair it with melted butter or vinegar, and adding a lot of Old Bay will take things up a notch. A cold beer or orange crush is a fantastic pairing, but even refreshing ice water or iced tea will work just fine.