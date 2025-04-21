12 Best Crab Houses In Maryland For The Ultimate Seafood Feast
When I arrived in Maryland in 2008 to go to college, I didn't know the difference between a crab cake and a softshell crab sandwich (I found out real quick when I ordered the later at a restaurant). And don't get me started on the substance inside the crab known as mustard, which I didn't eat then and still don't enjoy now. But since then, I've embraced the crustacean-loving culinary scene of the Old Line State and become a true connoisseur of Maryland crab.
Blue crab season means something special in Maryland and you can find heaps of tasty crustaceans piled on paper-topped tables at one of these crab houses, sprinkled with plenty of Old Bay of course. The best crab houses have fresh crab that isn't watery, plus plenty of sides like sweet corn and hush puppies. Your server should bring over a roll of paper towels plus a bucket for shells, but tools like hammers are optional. Every Marylander knows that the most seasoned veterans don't need anything but their know-how to pick crabs.
Cocktails are optional, but you'll want at least something to wet your whistle. Crab can be a little salty, especially if you pair it with melted butter or vinegar, and adding a lot of Old Bay will take things up a notch. A cold beer or orange crush is a fantastic pairing, but even refreshing ice water or iced tea will work just fine.
1. Mike's Crab House - Annapolis
Mike's Crab House has been around since 1958 and is a personal favorite. It was the first place that I tried crabs way back when and the benchmark by which I measure all other crab houses. The picnic tables outside are covered in paper and the giant platter of crabs comes with melted butter or vinegar, plus Old Bay seasoning, the unofficial seasoning staple of Maryland.
There are now multiple locations but the original spot on South River is the one that I'll always prefer. It has waterfront dining, a dock where you can walk, and boat parking. Parties of more than eight have to split up in order to be seated on the weekends, which helps service move quickly. But that also means that larger groups may want to call ahead to see what reservation options the restaurant can offer.
In addition to crabs, Mike's serves up a delicious orange crush. The hush puppies are crisp and full of corn. I've heard that their other menu offerings are delicious, but I can't say from personal experience because I always order crabs when I go. Once you find something that is so perfect, why mess with it?
2. Fisherman's Crab Deck - Kent Narrows
From the moment you cross over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, you'll know that you're in the true heart of the Chesapeake Bay. With a rich history of watermen on Kent Island, it's not surprising that there are some really tasty seafood spots in the area.
Fisherman's Crab Deck is one of them and is located in Kent Narrows. This hot spot is seasonal but worth dealing with the summer traffic on the bridge. Along with sister restaurant Fisherman's Inn, this spot has been in the same family for generations.
The ambiance is casual at this waterfront spot and it's pretty common to see people docking alongside, hopping off their boat, and ordering a table full of crabs. Brightly covered umbrellas over picnic tables are easy to spot as you approach from the water. Order by the dozen or half dozen, then enjoy the perfectly seasoned crabs. You can also get the steamed crab pot, which includes clams, shrimp, and mussels as well.
In the cooler months, stop by Fisherman's Inn next door to get the same great service and similar dishes. They don't have steamed crabs (which you should really only be ordering in the summer and fall months for the best quality), but you can get crab cakes and their signature jumbo lump crab imperial.
3. Nick's Fish House - Baltimore
Enjoy live music while you pick crabs at Nick's Fish House, a Baltimore staple. The stage is set with a stylized Maryland flag behind it, so you'll never forget that you're in the perfect spot for blue crabs.
It's easy to spend hours here, which you'll find many Marylanders do when they eat crabs. It's as much about the experience and company as it is the food, which a good crab house like Nick's knows and accommodates. The servers are very attentive when it comes to refilling drinks, emptying shell buckets, and providing great service.
The crabs are super fresh as well and come loaded with J.O., a thicker version of seasoning. Many people also add Old Bay to melted butter of malt vinegar, all of which are available at the tables. We recommend sitting out on the deck for the best ambiance while you dig into crabs fresh from the Chesapeake Bay (through mid-November) and some corn on the cob. Add a bucket of Natty Boh, a Baltimore-area brew, and you've got the recipe for a great Maryland day.
4. Cantler's Riverside - Annapolis
If you ask locals in Maryland's capital of Annapolis where to get crabs and more than a few will point you in the direction of Cantler's Riverside. Owner and founder Jimmy Cantler worked as a waterman on the Chesapeake Bay, a tradition that goes back five generations in the Cantler family. So, you know that the folks at the restaurant know crabs — how to catch them, how to spot the best ones, and how to steam and serve them up to their patrons.
You might catch a glimpse of the daily catch coming in at Cantler's. The crabs at this crab house are deliciously sweet and the staff is super welcoming. You can pull up in your boat, enjoy lunch or dinner, fuel up, and get back on the water. The crab house is located on Mill Creek, a short drive by car or by boat from downtown Annapolis.
5. Harris Crab House - Kent Island
It's hard to beat the views of the Chesapeake Bay from Harris Crab House. You'll get to enjoy fresh blue crabs from right where they live. Harris Crab House has been operating as a commercial oyster house since pre-World War II. The property where Harris Crab House is located today is the same place where the first generations of Harris family members started selling local seafood, eventually opening the restaurant in 1981.
This waterfront crab house has been around for 77 years, which is long even by Maryland crab house standards. The restaurant doesn't take reservations, however, and you can't reserve crabs. It's best to call ahead, see what sizes they are serving and pricing, then high tail it over to get a picnic table. Fortunately, if you have to wait, you can learn a little bit about local history and how crabs get to the steam pot by looking through an art installation on the dock.
6. Tyler's Tackle Shop and Crab House - Chesapeake Beach
It might not look like much from the parking lot, but Tyler's Tackle Shop and Crab House in Chesapeake Beach is a reliable spot for good crabs. What we love about this spot is that you can pick up tackle for a day on the water and enjoy a crab feast at the same place. Tyler's isn't fancy, but you can be sure that the staff know exactly where the crabs came from, likely because they were involved in bringing them in.
You can pick up crabs to steam at home, plus get all of the expertise and advice that you need from the staff. Tyler's stocks Old Bay, of course, but also J.O., a coarser seasoning blend that you can put on the crabs as they steam. Beer and vinegar make an excellent addition to your steam pot to add flavor and keep the meat super juicy and sweet. You can also use it for a crab boil, but steaming is how you should do things if you want to use the Maryland way. On the same shelves are Old Bay crab cake mix, malt vinegar, and crab picking tools like mallets. If you prefer to just get to the good stuff, you can grab containers of jumbo lump meat.
7. The Point - Arnold
Pull your boat right up to the dock and hop off to get to The Point in the true Marylander fashion. You can get bushels of crabs right by the water. The Point only uses Chesapeake Bay blue crabs so the season is a bit limited. You can only get crabs during the harvesting season, which typically goes from May to October, but always varies year to year. The crabs area always steamed when you order, so you're guaranteed some of the freshest and sweetest crabs out there. Other steamed seafood options include shrimp and clams, but the crabs are really where the appeal lies.
The deviled eggs are also worth mentioning, if you're looking for a tasty side. You can get them with jumbo lump meat put right on top. The cream of crab and Maryland crab soups have also gotten high praise, even among the stiff competition in the area.
8. The Jetty - Kent Island
Sink your toes in the sand as you wait for a table at The Jetty, then dig into all the crabs you want at this crab house and dock bar on Kent Island. It's one of the larger crab houses and includes an expansive bar area, dockside dining, spots to pull up your boat, and live music. The lively atmosphere is just as important as the crabs (which are also really delicious), so if you want to find a party in Maryland, this is a spot to check out.
Get a platter of crabs with hush puppies as a side, then load all of them up with malt vinegar and Old Bay. The drinks at The Jetty are particularly good and if you want to pick crabs like a local, stick with an ice cold beer or a crush. Orange is the most popular flavor, but I'm partial to the slightly tarter grapefruit version.
9. Fat Boys - Crofton
Most of the best crab houses are right on the water, which is part of their appeal. There's something about enjoying a platter of freshly steamed crab while looking out over the Chesapeake Bay. But Fat Boys is the exception and you can count on this simple crab house to serve up some tasty seafood. Don't get us wrong, it's still less than 30 minutes from the Bay and gets super fresh seafood delivered, then steams it all up to order. The crabs come practically coated in J.O., which adds a ton of flavor.
This one is a little bit further away from the hustle and bustle of the water, but it serves delicious crabs that are juicy and sweet. Because it's not right on the water, you might have an easier time getting a table and finding crabs, especially if you're coming with a large group. There is also a larger party room available for reservations, perfect for hosting a crab feast for family and friends without worrying about the prep, steaming, and cleanup in your own home.
10. Schultz's - Essex
Sit in a piece of Baltimore-area history at Schultz's Crab House, which has been steaming fresh Maryland crabs since 1969. The restaurant started in the 1950s as Schultz's Cafe, which served some food but eventually transitioned into a barroom, Schultz's Lounge. But in 1969, "Pop" Schultz sold his liquor license and leased the restaurant to the McKinney family, the first to serve up steamed crabs. Customers loved it, the name stuck, and an icon was born.
In addition to tasty steamed crabs, you can also get some of the best crab cakes around. Schultz's is known for their jumbo lump meat, which is put in everything from soups to crab cakes. It still retains its vintage vibe, with wood paneling and pool tables in the dining room.
The restaurant does not take any reservations, so you may end up waiting for a bit when you arrive. You can always call ahead to see what size crabs they are steaming and how much they are, since prices fluctuate often based on the day's harvest.
11. Jimmy's Famous Seafood - Baltimore
The name says it all — you can see Jimmy's Famous Seafood at music festivals, on food cooking shows, at a fun food truck, and in person at the Baltimore-area restaurant. There is a main dining room, two banquet halls, and three bars, but it's the outdoor seating that is the best for picking crabs in the warmer months.
If you love crab meat, there are plenty of other menu items that use this famous Maryland ingredient that don't require shelling. The drunken crab balls are particularly tasty and make a fantastic shared app, but you can find jumbo lump meat on everything from crab mac and cheese to sushi rolls. There are also a ton of options beyond crab, including other seafood options, steaks, and classics like burgers and fries. This is a great spot to visit if you want to enjoy a crab feast but not everyone in your group is as enthusiastic about the crustacean.
Jimmy's Famous Seafood is one of the larger crab houses out there and they even ship nationwide. So, if you find that you've fallen in love with Maryland blue crabs, crab cakes, or the seasonings used when steaming them to perfection, just place an order to have them shipped right to you.
12. Crab Claw - St. Michael's
Look for the giant red building with white lettering identifying the building as The Crab Claw Restaurant and you'll know you're about to get some great crabs. The building was the Eastern Shore Clam Company back in the 1950s, so it's been seeing generations of watermen hauling in the day's catch for decades. It became The Crab Claw in 1965 and is still run by the same family.
You can order crabs by the dozen or half dozen. They come with melted butter and malt vinegar, plus all of the Old Bay that you could want. As they steam, a generous coating of J.O. is used to add flavor. If you want other seafood options, you can still get oysters, clams, shrimp, and even lobster and snow crab. But it's the Maryland blue crab that gets the most attention, for good reason.
The fact that it's right next to the water certainly doesn't hurt. Like so many great crab houses on our list, the proximity to the Bay makes it much easier to get the freshest harvest, and they steam them up right away to get tasty crabs out to the tables.
Methodology
After years of living in Maryland both in college and as an adult, I can safely say that I've learned how to pick crabs and how to spot a great crab house. I also enlisted the help of friends and family who grew up in Maryland to see which ones were must-try spots.
It seems like everyone who lives in Maryland has their own personal favorite, whether it's the first spot they picked crabs (like me) or a special spot that holds special meaning in their lives. But all great crab spots need to have plenty of seating, preferably outside, and the tools that you need. Paper on tables is a minimum and makes it easy for the staff to clean up. Melted butter is my favorite accompaniment, but malt vinegar and Old Bay is also popular. A great crab house has both, plus sides like corn on a cob and hush puppies to round out your meal. An ice cold beverage, most commonly beer or crushes for those who imbibe, is also essential, which is why so many crab houses have bars alongside.
The experience of picking crabs is about more than just seafood. The best crab houses make it comfortable for patrons to sit for hours, enjoying their meal and time with family and friends. Entertainment like live music is a nice feature, but even just views of the water and dockside dining fits the bill here in Maryland.