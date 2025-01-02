For A Better Tasting Bloody Mary, Your Mix Needs Fresh Ingredients

When it comes to making the best bloody mary, people have lots of opinions. This is particularly true when it comes to the base of the drink. Should you kick it old school with plain old tomato juice, or mix in touches of carrots, celery, beets, and more by using a blended vegetable juice? Perhaps instead of measuring out and adding in the Worcestershire sauce and various spices, you're content with a premix that has it all. Or, are you like Andrew Zimmern who prefers his bloody marys with Clamato, that blend of tomatoes, spices, and dried clam broth? But, if you really want the tomato flavor to shine at your next boozy brunch, start with the one ingredient that makes blood marys bloody: fresh tomatoes.

Of course, there are many tips for making the best-tasting bloody mary, and people also have their own ways of making the mix with fresh tomatoes. Some will insist the only time to use fresh tomatoes is during the summer when the fruit is at its most flavorful and is also less expensive. You can also use smaller, sweeter tomatoes like Sun Golds. And, if you're willing to spend a little more on your cocktails, you'll get an even deeper flavor from heirloom tomatoes.