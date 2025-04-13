How Canada's National Cocktail Reinvented The Bloody Mary

The bloody mary is an unconventional albeit extremely well-known cocktail in the United States. The drink has gained the reputation of being something of a classic breakfast cocktail – a "hair of the dog" kind of drink to satiate and reawaken you. But north of the border in Canada, the drink has taken on a whole life of its own, moving past being strictly a "breakfast drink" (although it's still enjoyed as such) and even moving past tomato juice. Enter the bloody Caesar.

Made with clamato juice, this swap might not be lost on you if you're familiar with beer cocktails such as the classic clamato michelada. But for the uninitiated, you can think of this juice essentially as tomato juice mixed with clam juice. We know — that's not a very convincing sales pitch for the beverage, but the briny taste of the clam flavor adds a layer of complexity to the cocktail not achieved with regular tomato juice. It also helps that the typical store-bought clamato juice tends to be thinner than tomato juice, making your bloody Caesar less viscous and soup-like compared to a bloody mary.

It seems, though, that the bloody Caesar has remained one of Canada's cultural icons, not really gaining a foothold outside of the Great White North — but that doesn't stop Canadians from enjoying millions of bloody Caesars per year. It seems that the change from tomato to clamato juice was a wise one then, as the bloody Caesar has become a certified must-try Canadian creation.