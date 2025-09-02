The Most Important Tips For Perfecting Homemade Smashburgers
If there's one trend that has defined the last decade of food culture, it might well be the smashburger. Practically ubiquitous at this point, this once unorthodox burger variation has become beloved for its paradoxical blend of crunchiness and tenderness that makes them so much more than just really thin patties. But while the smashburger has become the go-to for trendy fast food joints all over the world, it's still a bit of an enigma to make for home chefs. To find out a bit more about the true secret to at-home smashburger success, we brought in an expert. John Politte is a chef as well as the founder and host of "It's Only Food" — and he knows a thing or two when it comes to making top-notch smashburgers.
"When it comes to making smashburgers, the single most important tip is this: Smash the patty firmly and immediately onto a ripping hot cooking surface, then leave it undisturbed for at least 60 to 90 seconds," he told us. "This might sound simple, but it's the heart of what makes a smashburger so irresistibly delicious." Leaving it undisturbed is so important because it's what allows the Maillard reaction to take place — that wonderful process that causes your food to brown and become all crispy and delicious. Timing is crucial — smashing your patty super thin right away is crucial to seal the meat's juices in, and to allow that color to develop without overcooking the beef.
Here are some pro tips for cooking smashburgers at home
So the smash is crucial — that much is surely obvious. But that's only really the start when it comes to the deeply nerdy art of making the perfect burger. According to John Politte, there are plenty of other techniques that home cooks can have at their disposal to make sure that the burgers are the best they can possibly be. For one, you've got to get yourself the right gear: "Use a heavy-duty spatula or burger press to apply firm pressure as soon as the beef hits the pan," Politte said. The weight is important, as it allows for you to really get in there and flatten your patty as quickly as possible. Once that smashing is done, by the way, don't be tempted to go in for a second round: Rather, "let the patty cook undisturbed so the crust forms properly," Politte recommended. If you do smash the patty repeatedly, it'll only result in the juices being squeezed out of the meat, making for a soggy burger, without the flavor that a crispy crust provides.
According to Politte, in order to make sure that you can achieve that sear right away, and lock in all that flavor, "ensure your cooking surface is preheated and smoking hot before starting; cast iron pans or griddles are ideal." That ripping heat means near instant caramelization — a crucial factor in making the best smashburger possible. The final step to avoiding sogginess is not overcrowding the pan. "Give each burger enough space so steam doesn't interfere with browning," Politte recommended.
There are exciting options to explore beyond plain old beef patties
Now you've got the technique for delicious smashburgers down, you can start having some fun with them! An easy way to take things up a notch (if you're feeling like switching up the traditional smashburger formula) is to start experimenting with different types of meat — whether that be testing alternative ratios of meat to fat, or trying different variations of meat entirely! The traditional ratio of 80/20 ground beef is a staple for a reason — giving a great balance between texture, flavor, and cook time. But there are other options out there that are equally delicious: Take lamb, for example. "Lamb works well for smashburgers if it's not too lean," John Politte told us. "Its fat content helps create the signature crust and pairs beautifully with bold seasonings."
If you're on a health kick, you might want to be packing in as much protein as possible whilst avoiding too much fat intake — in which case, turkey patties might be a good option. Just remember to offset any potential dryness. "Turkey is much leaner and may dry out, but using higher-fat ground turkey, mixing in dark meat, or adding oil can yield better results," Politte explained. "Ground pork and chicken (especially thigh meat) can also be used, provided there's enough fat." And even if you're vegan or vegetarian, the same rule applies: "Plant-based ground 'meats' designed to mimic beef's fat content work too." Ultimately, when it comes to developing the right texture and flavor for the perfect smashburger, the fat is the crucial element: "Smashburgers require enough fat for a crispy, juicy patty. Lean meats might need added fat for flavor and texture," Politte said.