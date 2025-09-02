The Most Important Tips For Perfecting Homemade Smashburgers

If there's one trend that has defined the last decade of food culture, it might well be the smashburger. Practically ubiquitous at this point, this once unorthodox burger variation has become beloved for its paradoxical blend of crunchiness and tenderness that makes them so much more than just really thin patties. But while the smashburger has become the go-to for trendy fast food joints all over the world, it's still a bit of an enigma to make for home chefs. To find out a bit more about the true secret to at-home smashburger success, we brought in an expert. John Politte is a chef as well as the founder and host of "It's Only Food" — and he knows a thing or two when it comes to making top-notch smashburgers.

"When it comes to making smashburgers, the single most important tip is this: Smash the patty firmly and immediately onto a ripping hot cooking surface, then leave it undisturbed for at least 60 to 90 seconds," he told us. "This might sound simple, but it's the heart of what makes a smashburger so irresistibly delicious." Leaving it undisturbed is so important because it's what allows the Maillard reaction to take place — that wonderful process that causes your food to brown and become all crispy and delicious. Timing is crucial — smashing your patty super thin right away is crucial to seal the meat's juices in, and to allow that color to develop without overcooking the beef.