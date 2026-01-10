7 Fast Food Bacon Cheeseburgers, Ranked

Cheeseburgers are the ultimate comfort food for me. They've been a fixture of nearly every stage of my life: from sacks of White Castle sliders on busy weeknights in my childhood, to late-night burger runs in college, to drive-through Happy Meals with my three kids. And, of course, adding bacon to just about anything makes it better. I don't mean to oversell the bacon cheeseburger, but there's just something Platonically perfect about the combination of hot beef, melty cheese, and fluffy bread. In fact, the worst cheeseburger I ever had (a puck of charcoal that was once, probably, beef, topped with individually-wrapped American cheese and a rock-hard bun) was still enough like a cheeseburger that it was somewhat fine.

So I jumped at the opportunity to try the bacon cheeseburgers at seven fast food restaurants near me, to see which was the best. As expected, the worst of them was not great by any means, but it was still a cheeseburger, and therefore kind of okay. But to be truly excellent, a bacon cheeseburger has to be flavorful through and through, with plenty of crunchy bacon and just the right combination of condiments and toppings. And the winner of my taste test exemplified those qualities more than any fast-food burger I'd had before.