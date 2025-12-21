One Egg Rule Separates Perfect Banana Bread From A Crumbly Mess

Supposedly banana bread is easy to make, so how can it ever go wrong? In all the usual ways, actually. Maybe you forgot an ingredient, mistakenly doubled another, or just took a shortcut around best baking practices. And an often unwritten egg temperature rule can make or break your banana bread's appeal.

Eggs should be at room temperature for optimal banana bread. Those sticky whites and yolks mix into your batter better, aerate better, and lead to a lighter, more buoyant finished product. Colder proteins are more likely to cling together, causing the dreaded crumbles. Those who mise en place with a sheet pan – or even just a mental border — are already ahead of the game, as this should give the eggs a little extra time to warm up as you gather your butter, sugar, and other ingredients before you begin. But they really need a good 30 minutes to reach room temperature.