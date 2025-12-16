The Dead Giveaways Your Overripe Bananas Are No Longer Safe To Eat

Produce with even the slightest bruise or blemish often gets tossed into the "do not sell" pile at grocery stores, even if it's still safe for consumption. Plus, picking these so-called "ugly foods" can be a handy money-saving hack when shopping for groceries. Bananas are high among this list of fruits and vegetables that are commonly wasted, sometimes because of just a few extra speckles and markings on the peel's surface. Just because the fruit isn't necessarily scoring points for visual aesthetics, it can still make for a perfectly fine inclusion in a fruit salad, snack, or however you choose to enjoy it. Laying to rest any concerns about eating bruised bananas, Megan McCarthy says, "Bruises are just bananas being bananas. They bruise easily because the cells are delicate, and when those cells break, the flesh turns soft and brown. It's harmless and totally safe." That said, some might still be averse to the texture of the bruised portions. If that sounds like you, just scoop out the bruised part and enjoy the rest.

Sometimes, you may also notice little white spots on the stems of the banana. McCarthy explains that these specks tend to be dried sap or just natural sugars that crystallize during the ripening process — aka they are entirely normal and the fruit is safe to eat. On the other hand, if these spots appear fuzzy or dust-like, it is likely mold. Does that mean you should toss out the whole banana? You could just remove the affected area and eat the rest if your senses approve. Otherwise, definitely err on the side of caution and toss it or send it to compost.