The Science Behind Why Overripe Bananas Taste Better In Banana Bread

Bananas are infamous for being ripe one minute, brown the next. But that's good news for home bakers who know that using perfectly ripe bananas is one of many common banana bread mistakes. The soft, sugary flesh of an overripe banana provides the sweetness and moisture that characterize banana bread. And prior to that stage, they may actually ruin everyone's favorite quick bread.

Green bananas are nearly flavorless except for a slight grassy vibe, which isn't really the best flavor profile for a warm loaf of bread. As they ripen, bananas start to become fruitier, going from melon-y to banana-y and sweet by the time they're yellow. That flavor would be okay, if a bit flat, but the real problem is the texture. Ripe bananas are still firm and difficult to smash, which also leads to a less moist bread. But once the brown sets in, the banana's flesh starts to do something beautiful. Like an aged liquor, it starts to develop notes of vanilla, honey, and rum and becomes soft and sweet, perfect for a moist loaf of bread.

That's because bananas go through a lot of chemical changes on their journey to brown. As the banana ripens, it releases ethylene gas, which triggers a rise in the enzymes amylase and pectinase. These two enzymes work in tandem to break down starch and pectin (respectively), making the banana increasingly softer and sweeter as they do. Thus, if you're craving banana bread and have nothing but underripe bananas, you can use this information to your advantage.