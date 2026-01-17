Chicken Pot Pie Hand Pies Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hand pies, whether they're fried or baked, are known to many different cultures around the world and date back at least as far as the 19th century, if not farther. Some of them are sweet, like the New Orleans dessert known as Hubig's pies, while others, like Cornish pasties, Latin American empanadas, and Bolivian salteñas, have savory fillings. These chicken pot pie hand pies, brought to us by recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse, fall into the latter category.

"These hand pies are a fun twist on classic chicken pot pie," Rosenhouse says. "I love that they're easy to transport, whether you're packing them for lunch or carting them to a potluck." They're great for meal prepping, too, since you get 20 pastries per batch, and any you don't eat right away can be frozen to consume at a later date. If you're in a hurry, you can heat one in the microwave like a Hot Pocket, which is convenience food's answer to the hand pie. If you have a little extra time, however, baking your pie in an oven or air fryer will help re-crisp the crust.