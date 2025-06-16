A New Orleans Dessert That's Making A Strong Comeback

New Orleans is famous for its unique culinary traditions brimming with exceptional flavors and ingredients. This extends beyond savory dishes, like gumbo and red beans and rice, to sweet treats as well. Whether it's doberge cake, the multi-layered cake with custard, or beignets, the puffy fried dough that's hollow inside and doused in powdered sugar — a must-try regional food — New Orleanians love their confections. One of these, Hubig's Pies, has been a New Orleans go-to for more than 100 years. We've scarfed them down for breakfast, as a dessert, and as an afternoon pick-me-up. Who are we kidding? We get them any chance we can.

There are a few things that separate these 4-ounce fried hand pies from others. They're made fresh five days a week in New Orleans and have a thick but flaky sugar-glazed crust that's made from a hot-water dough that contains beef tallow. Then there's the variety of flavors, from the standard like apple, peach, and lemon, to more unique fillings like pineapple, chocolate, and coconut. That doesn't even include Hubig's seasonal flavors which are only available for short periods throughout the year. It's always worth the wait for the sweet potato (made with local produce), strawberry, blueberry, and cherry. Sadly, a devastating 2012 fire at the company's plant in the Marigny, a neighborhood near the French Quarter, nearly killed off the brand. But it has slowly returned to its former glory.