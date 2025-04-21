Empanadas Vs Salteñas: What's The Difference Between These Hand Pies?

Ever catch a craving for a dough stuffed with a delicious filling? Foods as such are everywhere. Think about it: Pizza pockets, apple turnovers, even pierogi. The options are endless. Calzones and strombolis are two other similar dishes that fit the bill and are often confused with one another. But let's hone in on two different stuffed dough creations: Empanadas and salteñas. Both foods consist of a flaky pastry with a savory filling. They are also often served warm. On the surface, these dishes may seem to be the same, but they have a few key differences.

The most glaring difference is that salteñas contain a soupy filling, while empanadas have a hearty stuffing. Therefore, you would not want to confuse one for the other because taking a big bite of a salteña may leave you covered in broth, and that's considered a major party fail.

However, empanadas and salteñas still have many qualities in common. In fact, one of the dishes is thought to be a regional take on the other. Both have a rich history, though their exact origins are not definitively known. Empanadas are a Latin American staple food that most likely originated in Spain in the 1500s. Salteñas, on the other hand, are known as a Bolivian twist on empanadas and were invented hundreds of years later, with the name itself dating back to the 1800s in Bolivia. Beyond ingredients and origin, there are more unique qualities of empanadas and salteñas worth knowing about.