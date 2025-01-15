What's The Best Cut Of Steak For Making Sandwiches?

Sometimes cooking is as much about philosophy as it is about science. Is cereal actually soup? What should, and should not, go on a pizza? And what kind of steak should you use for a sandwich? Theoretically, you can sandwich any steak between two pieces of bread. Leftover filet? Sandwich it. Got a T-bone or a porterhouse kicking around? Sandwich 'em! But, when you're setting out to make steak sandwiches specifically, rather than repurposing last night's dinner, you can be a little more choosy — and a lot cheaper. How you slice your cut counts too.

For steak sandwiches, you want to get the most tender cut available and, even then, cut it into the ideally calibrated slices for serving on bread. When you're enjoying a steak on a plate, you've got a razor sharp knife doing all the tough work. With a sandwich, you've got only your chompers to do the heavy lifting. And an improperly prepared steak sandwich can provide quite the unexpected jaw workout. Consider a piece of beef on the slightly more affordable side like a Denver, which is cut from the shoulder. Sizzle it to your desired doneness, then slice it just a little more than thin. You want it heartier than the wispy pieces that combine to make up a Philly cheesesteak (which isn't just a steak and cheese sandwich), but not as thick as the medallions they'd present at a restaurant.