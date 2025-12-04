7 Award-Winning Bourbon Brands Every Whiskey Lover Should Know

With the seemingly endless number of bourbon distilleries, more of which are popping up all the time, it can be challenging to keep track of what's what in the world of bourbon. Even if you fancy yourself a true bourbon lover, knowing which distilleries are worth your time and which ones it might be best to overlook is challenging at best. No need to worry, though. That's what whiskey connoisseurs are for.

In an effort to learn about a few award-winning bourbon brands every whiskey lover should know, I reached out to Chris Walster, a whiskey connoisseur by any standard. He has over 30 years of experience loving and learning about the spirit and is the resident expert at The Cask Connoisseur. If that isn't impressive enough, just wait until you hear what he had to tell me. This guy really knows his stuff when it comes to the beloved brown spirit.

Several of the seven brands Walster highlighted were recently recognized in the San Francisco and New York World Spirits Competitions as stand-out picks, and the others also gained some traction in this year's award circuits. According to Walster, they "all stand out because they demonstrate the diversity of mash bills and cask types shaping bourbon today, along with the ability to find excellent quality across a wide range of styles and price points." Essentially, award-winning bourbon spans well beyond rare and expensive bottles, so yeah, we should all keep the seven upcoming brands on our radars.