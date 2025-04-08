How To Make An Old Fashioned Whiskey Cake At Home

Whiskey cake checks all the boxes for a crowd-pleasing dessert: moist, flavorful, and just the right amount of boozy. With a light, tender crumb, this whiskey Bundt cake has pecans studded throughout for a textural contrast, and a hint of spice for added warmth and depth. To take it over the top, it's soaked twice with a buttery whiskey glaze right out of the oven, allowing the cake to absorb every drop. After settling in, the glaze provides richness and moisture that takes this cake from ordinary to indulgent. Top with freshly-made whipped cream for a creamy accompaniment that perfectly complements the fluffy, tender crumb and boozy bite.

Whether you're a whiskey lover or just a fan of old-school sweets, this cake is sure to become a year-round staple. As recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "This dessert has a timeless charm. It could be served as an afternoon treat, a flavorful dessert, or even as a sweet finish to a holiday brunch." It's especially ideal for those who enjoy sweet treats but don't necessarily want a cake that's covered in frosting.