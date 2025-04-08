How To Make An Old Fashioned Whiskey Cake At Home
Whiskey cake checks all the boxes for a crowd-pleasing dessert: moist, flavorful, and just the right amount of boozy. With a light, tender crumb, this whiskey Bundt cake has pecans studded throughout for a textural contrast, and a hint of spice for added warmth and depth. To take it over the top, it's soaked twice with a buttery whiskey glaze right out of the oven, allowing the cake to absorb every drop. After settling in, the glaze provides richness and moisture that takes this cake from ordinary to indulgent. Top with freshly-made whipped cream for a creamy accompaniment that perfectly complements the fluffy, tender crumb and boozy bite.
Whether you're a whiskey lover or just a fan of old-school sweets, this cake is sure to become a year-round staple. As recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "This dessert has a timeless charm. It could be served as an afternoon treat, a flavorful dessert, or even as a sweet finish to a holiday brunch." It's especially ideal for those who enjoy sweet treats but don't necessarily want a cake that's covered in frosting.
Gather the ingredients for old-fashioned whiskey cake
This Bundt cake calls for mainly pantry staples for a cake that's easy to whip up at a moment's notice. To start with, you'll need unsalted butter, granulated sugar, and dark brown sugar to create a rich base for the batter. Room temperature eggs emulsify smoothly into the mix, and a hint of orange zest adds a citrusy brightness that balances the heaviness of the whiskey and brown sugar.
The dry ingredients used to prepare the batter include all-purpose flour, baking powder, kosher salt, baking soda, ground cinnamon, and optional nutmeg for added warmth. The dry mix is balanced by whole buttermilk to create a tender crumb and add a mild tanginess to the batter, and of course, whiskey (any brand) for a boozy addition and added complexity. Toasted, chopped pecans add a nutty crunch, but you can leave them out if needed, or swap with walnuts if desired. Finish off the cake with a buttery glaze made with butter, brown sugar, whiskey, and salt. Serve with a dusted of powdered sugar and whipped cream, if desired.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 325 F.
Step 2: Beat butter and sugar
Prepare the batter: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat to combine butter and sugars.
Step 3: Add eggs
Add in eggs one at a time, beating until smooth after each addition.
Step 4: Add orange zest
Scrape down the bowl if needed, and beat in orange zest.
Step 5: Whisk dry ingredients
In a separate bowl, whisk to combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg, if using.
Step 6: Add dry ingredients
Beat ½ of the dry mixture into the batter just until combined.
Step 7: Add buttermilk
Beat in the buttermilk, then the remaining dry ingredients.
Step 8: Fold in pecans and whiskey
Fold in the whiskey and pecans.
Step 9: Spray to coat Bundt pan
Spray to coat a standard Bundt pan with baking spray.
Step 10: Pour batter into pan
Pour batter evenly into pan.
Step 11: Bake
Bake for 50 to 55 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the cake comes out clean.
Step 12: Prepare glaze
In the meantime, prepare the glaze: Melt butter and brown sugar in a small saucepan, stirring occasionally.
Step 13: Add whiskey and salt
Whisk in whiskey and salt. Set aside.
Step 14: Soak with glaze
Transfer the baked cake to a wire rack and immediately brush or spoon on half of the glaze.
Step 15: Brush with glaze
Once the glaze has soaked in, unmold cake onto a serving plate and brush or drizzle on remaining glaze.
Step 16: Dust with powdered sugar
Cool for at least 30 minutes, then dust with powdered sugar before serving, if desired.
Step 17: Slice and serve
Serve slices warm or at room temperature, with a dollop of whipped cream if desired.
Old Fashioned Whiskey Cake Recipe
Warm, rich, and perfectly boozy, this old-fashioned whiskey cake is the ultimate crowd-pleasing dessert.
Ingredients
- For the cake batter
- 1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup packed dark brown sugar
- 5 large eggs, at room temperature
- 2 teaspoons orange zest
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¾ cup whole buttermilk
- ¼ cup whiskey
- 1 cup chopped pecans, toasted
- For the glaze
- ½ cup unsalted butter
- ½ cup packed dark brown sugar
- ½ cup whiskey
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
Optional Ingredients
- ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- Powdered sugar, for dusting
- Whipped cream, for serving
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 325 F.
- Prepare the batter: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat to combine butter and sugars.
- Add in eggs one at a time, beating until smooth after each addition.
- Scrape down the bowl if needed, and beat in orange zest.
- In a separate bowl, whisk to combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg, if using.
- Beat ½ of the dry mixture into the batter just until combined.
- Beat in the buttermilk, then the remaining dry ingredients.
- Fold in the whiskey and pecans.
- Spray to coat a standard Bundt pan with baking spray.
- Pour batter evenly into pan.
- Bake for 50 to 55 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the cake comes out clean.
- In the meantime, prepare the glaze: Melt butter and brown sugar in a small saucepan, stirring occasionally.
- Whisk in whiskey and salt. Set aside.
- Transfer the baked cake to a wire rack and immediately brush or spoon on half of the glaze.
- Once the glaze has soaked in, unmold cake onto a serving plate and brush or drizzle on remaining glaze.
- Cool for at least 30 minutes, then dust with powdered sugar before serving, if desired.
- Serve slices warm or at room temperature, with a dollop of whipped cream if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|535
|Total Fat
|27.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|120.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|59.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.5 g
|Total Sugars
|38.2 g
|Sodium
|322.0 mg
|Protein
|6.4 g
What's the secret for a perfectly moist whiskey cake?
Making a moist cake doesn't have to be a gamble, and a few simple tips will help ensure the best results every time. Tenderizing ingredients like whole buttermilk or sour cream ensure a moist crumb, and this recipe opts for the former to make such magic happen. These ingredients also add a slight tanginess that balances the sweetness of the cake, but also added fat for a softer, more moist texture.
You'll also want to avoid overworking the batter. Overmixing cake batter once your dry ingredients are added into the mix causes gluten development, creating a more dense cake, affecting the baking process. When baking, make sure to check your cake a few minutes before the baking time is up. A wooden pick inserted into the cake should come out clean (or with a few moist bits). If the cake is pulling away from the sides of the pan or cracking on the top, it may be overbaked, which can cause it to dry out.
Luckily, this whiskey Bundt cake has an insurance policy against dryness: the glaze! Glazing the cake with a buttery whiskey glaze while warm helps it soak up every drop, adding moisture and flavor. Once your cake is baked and cooled, slice as needed to keep it moist, and store slices well-wrapped or in an airtight container to keep them fresh.
How can I change up this whiskey cake recipe?
You can easily change up this Bundt cake depending on your preferences or what you have on hand. While dark brown sugar adds a rich color and depth to the cake, you can also swap for additional granulated sugar or light brown sugar if needed. Orange zest adds a citrusy brightness, but you can also use lemon zest, or leave it out entirely if preferred.
For added spice, the cake includes ground cinnamon and optional nutmeg for warmth. The dry ingredients are balanced by whole buttermilk for a tender crumb and subtle tang. If you can't find whole buttermilk, thin sour cream to a pourable consistency with milk and use that instead. Toasted, chopped pecans add a nice crunch and nutty flavor, but feel free to swap them for walnuts or leave them out entirely. Finish the cake with a dusting of powdered sugar and dollop of whipped cream, if desired, or serve with a scoop of ice cream or a drizzle of caramel sauce for added indulgence.