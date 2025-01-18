What's The Difference Between Baking Soda And Baking Powder?

Baking soda is a base, meaning you'll have to manually add in an acid for it to react. Acids have hydrogen ions and a pH lower than seven. Finding them is easier than you think. Hundreds of recipes call for citrus, vinegar, buttermilk, coffee, and other ingredients with acids. Baking soda is ideal for marinating chicken or adding to recipes with a lot of acidity.

Baking powder shines when the ingredients have higher pH values because it already has an acid. Too much acidity might throw off the taste and texture of your baked goods. Cake recipes rely on baking powder as a main ingredient because they have more basic/alkaline or neutral ingredients, such as eggs, milk, sugar, and vegetable oil.

Baking is all about producing the right amount of leavening, which is why many recipes will use baking soda and baking powder together for a specific consistency. To convert baking soda into baking powder, combine one part baking soda with two parts of an acidic ingredient. To substitute baking powder for soda, you'll want to use three parts baking powder for one part baking soda. Keep in mind that recipes specify the where and when of baking soda and powder for a reason, but there's no harm in experimenting with them for yourself.