9 US Presidents And Their Favorite Breakfast

As the saying goes, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It replenishes your energy and gets your mind and body ready to take on whatever may be on your daily agenda, whether that's taking a difficult test at school or, let's say, running the entirety of America and the hundreds of millions of people that live within it.

Even the busiest people in the world need to make time to eat, and our country's leaders fall within that category. But since we've already explored much of what our presidents like to munch on, from their preferred sandwiches and absolute favorite snacks to the way they order their steaks, it's time that we take a look at their morning meals as well. Breakfast, be it a modest bowl of cereal or some eyebrow-raising raw concoction, is what launches them into their jam-packed schedules and extensive decision-making, after all.