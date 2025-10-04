To be clear, there's technically no "incorrect" way to order your steak. It all comes down to personal preference, and if you like your steak rare or well-done, then your preference is the "correct" way you should order your beef. With that said, medium-rare is the common consensus among the culinary community, meaning that a well-done steak may be seen as something of a wasted opportunity.

Steak loses moisture as it cooks, and the muscle fibers tense up the longer it's on the heat. A well-done steak, having been on the cooking surface the longest, is also the driest and toughest level of doneness. This is why many chefs might default to medium-rare, but usually those who prefer no pink in their beef (such as Trump) are about as tough to sway as the meat is.

Ketchup is another matter of preference, but generally, steak is one of the foods that you should avoid putting ketchup on. Ketchup is thicker and sweeter than a standard tomato sauce, and this tangy sweetness can overpower the rich umami flavor of your steak. If you want some kind of condiment, there are many amazing sauces that pair beautifully with steak. If well-done steak is your thing, then perhaps you'll enjoy Donald Trump's go-to order with a side of ketchup — even if it's not the most popular choice.