President Obama Wasn't Afraid Of Sharing His Disapproval Of This New York Times Guacamole Recipe

Every food has its purists. There are those who are adamant that pizza should not have pineapple or that coffee should not be a sugary latte, but pure black. Similarly, some people believe that guacamole should be mostly avocado with seasoning and lime juice — never with peas. If you're perplexed by the addition of peas in this dip, you're not alone. The New York Times sparked major controversy amongst passionate foodies with its pea guacamole in 2015.

The recipe justified adding English peas for their sweet flavor and ability to add chunkiness to the classic avocado dip, while also increasing the protein content. To promote its new cooking app, the New York Times shared the idea again on X (formerly known as Twitter). Within hours, the online backlash exploded. The most notable disapproving X comment was from the sitting president at the time, Barack Obama. He wrote, "Respect the nyt, but not buying peas in guac. onions, garlic, hot peppers. classic" (via the BBC). As President Obama previously told The Washington Post, he's a huge guacamole fan, but seems to keep it more traditional.

The comment echoed the sentiments of many other outraged Twitter users, alongside an explosion of jokes and memes. There was even an unfortunate hashtag known as #guacgate. It isn't as much of a faux pas to make guacamole in a pinch by adding pico de gallo, chopped chiles, queso fresco, or pomegranate seeds to the mix. Peas, however, seemed to cross a line for many.