President Obama Wasn't Afraid Of Sharing His Disapproval Of This New York Times Guacamole Recipe
Every food has its purists. There are those who are adamant that pizza should not have pineapple or that coffee should not be a sugary latte, but pure black. Similarly, some people believe that guacamole should be mostly avocado with seasoning and lime juice — never with peas. If you're perplexed by the addition of peas in this dip, you're not alone. The New York Times sparked major controversy amongst passionate foodies with its pea guacamole in 2015.
The recipe justified adding English peas for their sweet flavor and ability to add chunkiness to the classic avocado dip, while also increasing the protein content. To promote its new cooking app, the New York Times shared the idea again on X (formerly known as Twitter). Within hours, the online backlash exploded. The most notable disapproving X comment was from the sitting president at the time, Barack Obama. He wrote, "Respect the nyt, but not buying peas in guac. onions, garlic, hot peppers. classic" (via the BBC). As President Obama previously told The Washington Post, he's a huge guacamole fan, but seems to keep it more traditional.
The comment echoed the sentiments of many other outraged Twitter users, alongside an explosion of jokes and memes. There was even an unfortunate hashtag known as #guacgate. It isn't as much of a faux pas to make guacamole in a pinch by adding pico de gallo, chopped chiles, queso fresco, or pomegranate seeds to the mix. Peas, however, seemed to cross a line for many.
Is adding peas to guacamole really that strange?
Purists and foodies were naturally irked at the suggestion of tampering with such a beloved staple, especially given guacamole's deep cultural roots in Mexican cuisine. After all, guacamole has origins tracing back to the Aztec people, where it was called ahuacamolli. It was more of a plain avocado paste, possibly with the addition of salt, chiles, and tomato.
Some people consider adding peas to be one of the many mistakes you can make with guacamole. However, there are some benefits. For example, pouring a cup of peas into the mix would contribute almost nine grams of protein — a nutrient that guacamole may lack otherwise. If you were to make a guacamole-style dip with just peas as the base, it would be more affordable, as avocados can be quite expensive. Peas also use far less water than avocados, an orchard crop, so this alternative dip could be considered more sustainable.
If you like the benefits of this unexpected ingredient, maybe it's best to reframe what you consider guacamole with a twist. Pea guacamole could be thought of as a hummus alternative, or more of a protein-packed spread for toast. For those who can't get past the green pulses, you can always stick to a classic recipe or buy one of the best store-bought guacamoles.