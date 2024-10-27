14 US Presidents And Their Favorite Cocktails

Following Roosevelt's death, Harry S. Truman took charge of the country and the presidential liquor cabinet. Gone were the questionable martinis, and in came the bourbon. It was well known that Truman liked to start his mornings with a shot of bourbon followed by orange juice, a double dose that he called his "medicine." After a brisk morning walk, he'd then proceed to have a real breakfast, finished with a glass of milk. Two of the gifts he received from his cabinet revolved around this love of whiskey, with the first being a fine bourbon and scotch crystal decanter set and the second a case of Old Grand-Dad Whiskey, one of Truman's favorite brands.

Naturally, Truman continued his love of whiskey imbibing for cocktail hour with his wife and First Lady Bess, opting for a very simple version of the Old Fashioned cocktail. The orange, cherry, and much of the other background noise associated with the best modern Old Fashioned, are lacking from Truman's tipple. Both he and Bess liked it not too sweet and, more importantly, not too weak. If you want to try to make it like they would like it, try using only a half teaspoon sugar, a teaspoon of water, and just a dash of bitters — and don't you dare include that cherry, else First Lady Bess will accuse you of making fruit punch.