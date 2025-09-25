The Obama Family's Favorite Mexican Restaurant In DC

The Obamas may no longer be the first family, but they still have a stronghold on the D.C. dining scene. Perhaps this is because Barack and Michelle Obama still live in the city, even some 10 years after Barack Obama's presidency, or perhaps it's because the former first family holds strong dining opinions, which they are more than willing to share.

In fact, Barack Obama has quite a few pointed perspectives when it comes to cuisines of all types. For example, he is staunchly opposed to ketchup on hot dogs, disliked one egregiously fruity New York Times guacamole recipe, and prefers Chicago's thin, tavern-crust pizza to its deep dish counterpart. Either way, if the Obamas are loyal to a restaurant, it's usually a good sign. When it comes to Mexican food in D.C., there is one spot they have loved for years on end: Oyamel, a Mexican restaurant located in the Penn Quarter neighborhood of Washington D.C.

Oyamel is owned by chef José Andrés and features a menu of small plates and creative cocktails that are sure to impress. The first couple visited the restaurant several times during Obama's two terms and Obama presented José Andrés with a National Humanities Medal in 2015. Clearly, he was impressed. But what is the family's favorite meal? While we don't have an exact order, Michelle Obama mentioned in an interview in 2010 (via Washington City Paper) particularly loving the spot's salt air margaritas, which feature a salty foam in lieu of the typical salt rim. Sounds delish.