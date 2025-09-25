The Obama Family's Favorite Mexican Restaurant In DC
The Obamas may no longer be the first family, but they still have a stronghold on the D.C. dining scene. Perhaps this is because Barack and Michelle Obama still live in the city, even some 10 years after Barack Obama's presidency, or perhaps it's because the former first family holds strong dining opinions, which they are more than willing to share.
In fact, Barack Obama has quite a few pointed perspectives when it comes to cuisines of all types. For example, he is staunchly opposed to ketchup on hot dogs, disliked one egregiously fruity New York Times guacamole recipe, and prefers Chicago's thin, tavern-crust pizza to its deep dish counterpart. Either way, if the Obamas are loyal to a restaurant, it's usually a good sign. When it comes to Mexican food in D.C., there is one spot they have loved for years on end: Oyamel, a Mexican restaurant located in the Penn Quarter neighborhood of Washington D.C.
Oyamel is owned by chef José Andrés and features a menu of small plates and creative cocktails that are sure to impress. The first couple visited the restaurant several times during Obama's two terms and Obama presented José Andrés with a National Humanities Medal in 2015. Clearly, he was impressed. But what is the family's favorite meal? While we don't have an exact order, Michelle Obama mentioned in an interview in 2010 (via Washington City Paper) particularly loving the spot's salt air margaritas, which feature a salty foam in lieu of the typical salt rim. Sounds delish.
More of the Obamas' favorite food spots
Oyamel isn't the only D.C. area restaurant beloved by the Obama family. Far from it, in fact. Over the course of Barack Obama's two terms and beyond, the family has made a habit of eating local spanning a few genres of food. In terms of Italian food, Barack Obama is known to have frequented L'Ardente, an Italian spot known for its decadent 40-layer lasagna. For a burger, Obama has frequented many D.C. local staples, including the now nationwide chain Five Guys, which first got its start in Arlington, Virginia, in 1986. His order was a cheeseburger with jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, and mustard. No word on if he had a stance on the chain's particularly squishy buns.
As for a sweet treats? While Barack Obama is known for his love of the complex taste of smoked salted caramel chocolates, he did make one or two stops for dessert around D.C. during his run as president. During his first term, he even made a stop in the nearby city of Alexandria, Virginia, for a scoop of ice cream from The Dairy Godmother. During this visit, Barack ordered vanilla ice cream topped with almonds and hot fudge. If you ever make it over to Dairy Godmother, you can even take a seat in the same seat Obama took since they've preserved his chair in commemoration of the frosty honor of his 2009 visit.
Other presidential haunts
As with everything Washington D.C., dining in the nation's capital can be politically fraught. Each president brings their own style to the Oval Office, and their own dining preferences to D.C. It's always something of a small wonder to local D.C. residents, seeing which restaurants become favorites of incoming and outgoing administrations. Sometimes the divisions are stark. For example, while the Obamas were known to frequent many D.C. hotspots, Donald Trump has been more reserved in his local dining.
What are some of the presidential favorites dappled over D.C.? Martin's Tavern is a particular favorite. The Georgetown eatery is beloved by Republicans and Democrats alike: Richard Nixon was known to dine on the tavern's delicious and hearty meatloaf and the spot was so beloved by John F. Kennedy that he chose to propose to his wife, Jackie, while dining in their preferred booth (also known as "Booth Three").
Across the Potomac, in the Old Town neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, you find a more historic presidential dining favorite. Gadsby's Tavern, which first opened in the 1700s, has played host to several founding fathers, including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. You can still dine at the restaurant, which serves brunch, lunch, and dinner. Plus, after your meal, you can take a ghost tour of the neighborhood where you can try and spot a glance at George Washington himself.