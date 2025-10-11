9 Sandwiches Eaten By US Presidents That Are Etched Into History Forever

Sandwiches have been around for a lot longer than most people know. While many think of the 4th Earl of Sandwich, John Montagu, as the inventor, he merely popularized the idea of eating a filling between two pieces of bread. Earlier references to sandwich-like concoctions and wrap-style meals exist in texts dating back to the 1st century B.C. Even Montagu had seen them before his infamous gambling session, in which he supposedly asked for food between bread so that he could keep gambling. Apparently he had seen smaller sandwiches and pitas when he'd visited countries in the Mediterranean, so his idea was nothing new — just a copy.

After the 1700s, sandwiches were initially known as food for people drinking heavily at parties, and later as restaurant food that people didn't yet make at home. The dish soon became more mainstream, eventually turning into a staple meal for everyone regardless of social status, age, or level of alcohol consumption. Sandwiches have become such a normal part of daily life that it's common to see presidents stopping at restaurants to order a favorite before continuing on their way. Some sandwiches eaten by presidents, though, have stood out. Sometimes, it's because the president's love of the recipe was so well-known, but other times, the sandwiches had an effect — albeit indirect — on political dealings. Here are nine sandwiches eaten by U.S. presidents that are now a part of history.