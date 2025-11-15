How 6 US Presidents Liked To Order Their Steak
When we think of the presidents, we typically focus on their politics, public personas, and the major events that occurred during their terms. To most United States citizens, they seem larger than life, and it's hard to think of them as everyday people.
Despite seemingly learning a lot about them from history books, the truth is that most citizens don't know very much about the presidents' personal lives. They're people too after all, and have certain preferences just like everyone else — including their favorite foods.
Throughout the history of America, it's safe to say that the country has evolved; obviously, George Washington's favorite restaurant differed greatly from Barack Obama's. However, many of the presidents have at least one thing in common: they like a good steak.
A person's preferred dishes can provide lots of insight into who they are. Here are the favorite steak orders of six U.S. presidents, varying from basic to a little unusual.
1. Ulysses S. Grant liked to avoid undercooked steaks
Elected in 1868 as the 18th American president, Ulysses S. Grant was a well-renowned soldier who had previously served as the General of the U.S. Army. He was a prominent figure in the Civil War, credited with leading the Union Army to victory, and was very familiar with gore.
Ironically, though, Grant was famously quiet and gentle, and actually extremely put off by blood. He preferred his steak cooked all the way through — even burned. Grant was extremely wary of a bloody meal and hated the sight of any marred animal, turning down most meats altogether. But when he did enjoy a well-done steak, Grant liked to keep it simple. He ordered a plain steak with simple sides like potatoes and mushrooms. His wife, Julia, on the other hand, would prefer slightly more refined White House dinners.
Later in his term, the president began to frequent steak for breakfast, accompanied by fish, bacon, and apples. This was quite an upgrade; previously, Grant mainly partook in modest breakfasts of black coffee and homemade pickles.
2. William Howard Taft enjoyed having steak for breakfast
Another president who enjoyed steak bright and early was William Taft. The 27th president served for one term, from 1909-1913, and had a very broad law background. He didn't very much enjoy running or serving in office, but chose to do so due to his loyalty to his predecessor, Theodore Roosevelt.
Probably the biggest steak lover of all the U.S. presidents, Taft ate it nearly every day. He sometimes had it for multiple meals, but especially enjoyed it for breakfast. His housekeeper, a woman named Elizabeth Jaffray, said that Taft consumed a 12-ounce steak practically every morning (via The Spokesman Review). He liked to pair it with fruit, coffee, and toast.
Surprisingly, Taft was known to turn down eggs with his morning steaks, despite steak and eggs being a widely popular breakfast combination for many. This was one of very few food nuances he had, as according to his housekeeper said: "He really had few preferences but just naturally liked food — and lots of it."
When President Taft decided to diet in an attempt to lose weight in 1911, he didn't deprive himself of his beloved steak breakfasts. Rather, he downsized and reduced his usual 12-ounce cuts by half, settling for 6-ounce servings instead.
3. Donald Trump always orders a well-done steak
Donald Trump is the second president ever to serve two non-consecutive terms, with his first lasting from 2016-2020 and his second beginning in 2025. He was known as a businessman from an early age and later a polarizing figure in the entertainment industry before turning to politics.
Like a few of his predecessors, Trump favors his steak without a pink inside. He's even known to eat it with ketchup on the side, a choice that many people find surprising and even controversial.
The president enjoys pairing his steak with classic fixings, such as potatoes and Cobb salad. His favorite beverage, Diet Coke, is almost always present, though he does occasionally opt for a glass of iced tomato juice in lieu of a cocktail. As for Trump's temperature preferences, his former White House butler Anthony Senecal notes in the The New York Times that in his experience, the president's steak "would rock on the plate, it was so well done."
Trump's love for a well-done steak with ketchup is so widely known that it was even prepared for him when he arrived in Saudi Arabia on a trip to meet with delegates at a 2017 NATO summit. This special exception was served alongside customary Saudi dishes.
4. John F. Kennedy preferred a plain steak with mild sides
John F. Kennedy was elected in 1960, making history as the youngest president to date as well as being open about his divisive Catholic faith. The timing of his single term as president, was notable as well, as it occurred in the midst of the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.
JFK wasn't a foodie by any means. Multiple health issues dictated that Kennedy wasn't able to be very creative with his diet and typically stuck to white meats, but he still appreciated a steak now and then.
The young president suffered from ulcerative colitis, limiting the range of what he could tolerate. Due to these chronic stomach issues, Kennedy leaned towards softer meals like soup and took his food fairly bland (including his steak). He actually needed others to remind him to eat on some days due to the fact that he had very little appetite.
Inga Arvad, a former romantic partner of the president's, revealed (per The Washington Post) that a meal she commonly made for him was steak with soft, mild sides, such as cooked carrots and peas with mashed potatoes. Arvad considered this menu a special memory in their relationship, even mentioning it in a letter to Kennedy while reminiscing affectionately on their times together.
5. George H.W. Bush enjoyed a bloody steak
Despite actually being born in Massachusetts, the first President Bush was a proud Texan at heart. He served in the Navy as a pilot and was awarded for his courage after surviving a failed World War II mission. Bush followed in his Senator father's footsteps by going into politics, serving as a Texas congressman before his election as the 41st president in 1988.
He was definitely no stranger to a good steak. In fact, Bush loved steak so much that he even had it delivered to him during a stay in the hospital, as noted by his son George in Bush's eulogy (via Time). He took his steak rare, according to chef Bun Lim, who, according to the Fort Wayne News, once served him at a country club frequented by the president with his friend Tom Kelley. Lim notes that the accompanying red wine mushroom sauce was a big hit with Bush, so much so that he even signed the menu.
Another famous example of the former president's fondness for steak is when, in 1992, he visited Cattlemen's Steakhouse (formerly Cattlemen's Cafe), a well-known Oklahoma restaurant. He complimented other patrons' steaks as he entered, saying they looked good. First-hand accounts from servers state that Bush ordered a "T-bone steak – charred but rare — French fries and salad with Cattlemen's dressing." He also enjoyed a martini on the rocks with his meal.
6. Dwight D. Eisenhower like steaks cooked in a campfire
Dwight Eisenhower won the presidency in 1952, armed with his famous catchphrase "I Like Ike." He was a World War II military veteran, and as president he worked to diffuse tensions and eventually end the Cold War.
Ike had an unusual and performative method for cooking his steak. Half technique, half entertainment, he liked to elicit gasps from onlookers while making the meal. Eisenhower simply threw his steak directly into an open fire and enjoyed the stunned reactions from others. He preferred his steak cooked rare, a result that doesn't seem likely with such a barbaric technique, but it's said that the steaks somehow turned out nicely cooked every time.
Ike prepared his steaks by choosing a thick cut, typically sirloin. He then topped his steak with garlic and added oil before tossing it straight onto the fire's coals. Journalist Ralph McGill noted in The Miami News that "guests had to be restrained from springing forward to rescue the steak." When he fished the steak out of the flames, the results at first appeared burned and ruined beyond saving. However, Eisenhower would then slice the meat and reveal it to be perfectly rare.