How 6 US Presidents Liked To Order Their Steak

When we think of the presidents, we typically focus on their politics, public personas, and the major events that occurred during their terms. To most United States citizens, they seem larger than life, and it's hard to think of them as everyday people.

Despite seemingly learning a lot about them from history books, the truth is that most citizens don't know very much about the presidents' personal lives. They're people too after all, and have certain preferences just like everyone else — including their favorite foods.

Throughout the history of America, it's safe to say that the country has evolved; obviously, George Washington's favorite restaurant differed greatly from Barack Obama's. However, many of the presidents have at least one thing in common: they like a good steak.

A person's preferred dishes can provide lots of insight into who they are. Here are the favorite steak orders of six U.S. presidents, varying from basic to a little unusual.