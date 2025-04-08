The All Time Favorite Desserts Of 10 US Presidents

Though the White House is nothing short of grand and luxurious, there's no place quite like home. Thomas Jefferson may have shared this sentiment — at least in part, when it came to food. Located in Charlottesville, Virginia, Monticello is the estate where Jefferson lived with his family before and after serving as president.

During his stay at the White House, he was documented as especially missing one dish from home. This sought-after confectionery is referred to as a Monticello muffin, which was a dessert prepared for both the family as well as guests visiting the Jefferson estate. In one account recorded by Jefferson's great-granddaughter, the president's grandson, Benjamin Franklin Randolph, detailed the best way to eat the treats was by cutting them open, spreading butter in the center, then closing the halves back together and squeezing until some butter would come out the sides.

Jefferson himself longed for these muffins while he was away from the property, going as far as writing a letter to his daughter, which read, "Pray enable yourself to direct us here how to make muffins in Peter's method. My cook here cannot succeed at all in them, and they are a great luxury to me." Compliments are in order to Peter Hemings, Monticello's cook at the time who was responsible for making the flour and yeast cakes. That's pretty much all that's in them, so the butter really did do a lot of heavy lifting.