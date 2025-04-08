The All Time Favorite Desserts Of 10 US Presidents
With having to govern an entire country of people, presidents seem to have enough on their plate as is. But evidently, there's always room for dessert, no matter who you are or how busy you might be. We've already firmly established that even presidents have their favorite restaurants, and naturally, a sweet treat is always on the menu to wrap up a truly good meal.
Both then and now, the presidents of the United States have been documented completing their dining experiences with some sort of go-to dessert. Whether enjoyed at an inauguration dinner or as an everyday confection, these chosen goodies range from ice cream and pies to muffins and cakes. Each treat, no matter how unique or commonplace it may seem, has earned itself a recurring place on the tables of highly regarded elected officials and their guests, marking them as some of the U.S. presidents' all-time favorite desserts.
1. George Washington: Cherry pie
The honor of being first on this list goes to the first ever president of the United States: none other than George Washington. When our Founding Father wasn't learning how to run the country, he also found the time to thoroughly enjoy butter and honey drenched hoecakes and swigs of Madeira wine or a good old beer. But as the story goes, nothing could top the man's love for cherry pie.
A well-known myth relating to Washington's affinity for the fruit has been circulating since 1806, all thanks to a later edition of a biography written by Mason Locke Weems. Consequently recounted in books and television as well, legend has it that at the ripe age of six, young George Washington was gifted a hatchet, which he used to chop down his father's tree. Naturally, his father was angry, but that faded when little George displayed instant honesty and admitted to his wrongdoings. There's not much information out there about the father and son's relationship with one another, let alone proof that this tale actually happened. Nonetheless, there's certainly truth about Washington's love for cherry pie, as it's even served at Mount Vernon Inn Restaurant, the historical eatery currently located on his estate.
2. Thomas Jefferson: Monticello muffins
Though the White House is nothing short of grand and luxurious, there's no place quite like home. Thomas Jefferson may have shared this sentiment — at least in part, when it came to food. Located in Charlottesville, Virginia, Monticello is the estate where Jefferson lived with his family before and after serving as president.
During his stay at the White House, he was documented as especially missing one dish from home. This sought-after confectionery is referred to as a Monticello muffin, which was a dessert prepared for both the family as well as guests visiting the Jefferson estate. In one account recorded by Jefferson's great-granddaughter, the president's grandson, Benjamin Franklin Randolph, detailed the best way to eat the treats was by cutting them open, spreading butter in the center, then closing the halves back together and squeezing until some butter would come out the sides.
Jefferson himself longed for these muffins while he was away from the property, going as far as writing a letter to his daughter, which read, "Pray enable yourself to direct us here how to make muffins in Peter's method. My cook here cannot succeed at all in them, and they are a great luxury to me." Compliments are in order to Peter Hemings, Monticello's cook at the time who was responsible for making the flour and yeast cakes. That's pretty much all that's in them, so the butter really did do a lot of heavy lifting.
3. James K. Polk: Vinegar pie
Straying far from the overwhelming saccharine choices of other presidents on this list, James K. Polk opted for a sweet yet simultaneously savory dessert option instead. It all stems from the president's North Carolina origins, eventually moving to Tennessee with his family at the age of 11 years old. This early move, in combination with his eventual law practice in Nashville, greatly influenced his eating habits and opened up his appetite for Southern cuisine.
So it's no surprise that Polk's post-meal treat of choice was vinegar pie. It's a traditional Southern dish that rose to popularity during the Great Depression, on account of how few ingredients it requires, bearing much resemblance to the Depression Era water pie that was a sort of dessert magic trick. Polk was ahead of the curve, enjoying it during his presidency about 80 years before the economic downfall.
Vinegar pie consists of only a few elements: sugar, eggs, butter, salt, and apple cider vinegar. While the last component makes it seem like it would be overly sour or acidic, it actually creates a pleasant balance of sweet and tangy flavors. This confectionery good has a hint of citrus flavor paired with a smooth and silky texture.
4. Abraham Lincoln: White almond cake
These days, bringing flowers and chocolate to a first date has somehow become considered a bit old school. But back in the glory days, there was a whole lot more effort involved in wooing your potential partner. Even the most prominent figures and their future spouses made the time to shower one another with simple acts of service in an effort to win each other over. Mary Todd Lincoln was no stranger to this concept, resulting in the 16th president's favorite dessert, which is often referred to as the "courting cake."
Mary Todd is said to have made this sweet treat for Abraham Lincoln during the courtship phase of their relationship. It apparently worked, as the pair's union of 23 years only came to an end due to the tragic assassination of the president in 1865. The dessert in question was a white almond cake that Mary Todd continued to bake throughout their married years, providing her husband with a treat consisting of a moist base made of flour-like, coarsely ground almonds, often topped with white icing and finely chopped almonds sprinkled over the surface.
5. Theodore Roosevelt: Fat rascals
From building the Panama Canal to creating countless parks and monuments, Theodore Roosevelt's leadership brought about big changes. But equally big to the 26th president's impact and legacy on the country was his appetite. Roosevelt was known for being an avid hunter and terrific carnivore, meaning his hefty dinners usually consisted of items like lamb, steak, or fried chicken. On the menu for breakfast, on the other hand, were hard boiled eggs accompanied by some fat rascals.
Comparable to scones, fat rascals are sweet, buttery biscuits Roosevelt liked to eat not only for breakfast, but also with tea or as a standalone snack with extra butter. Save for its ridiculous name, though, these were rather plain and ordinary treats composed mostly of sugar, flour, butter, and milk. The most interesting element was the use of dried currants, giving the biscuits a sweet yet tart flavor. For those looking for a similar but more modern, elevated take on this simple pastime, try out a recipe for mixed berry scones.
6. Harry S. Truman: Ozark pudding
It's nothing new for political leaders to be documented joining one another for a meal. But as compelling as it would be to know exactly what was discussed at the politicians' dinner table, somewhat just as attention-grabbing is what's on their plates. And whatever it may be, you can assume it must be off the charts to be deemed worthy of being served to more than one prominent figure.
That was the case for Ozark pudding, a dessert rumored to have been eaten by Harry S. Truman and Winston Churchill after the deliverance of the famous "Sinews of Peace" speech, which throughout time has become more commonly referred to as the "Iron Curtain." Truman's wife, Bess, made the pudding, with its defining elements consisting of vanilla extract, chopped nuts, and raw apples. The result could be described as a cross between pecan pie and an apple crisp.
7. Ronald Reagan: Jelly beans
Perhaps no elected official has been as passionate about their sweet treat of choice as America's 40th president. Ronald Reagan, known for a zeal that brought about the end of the long-running Cold War, as well as drastic tax cuts and less federal government intervention in social issues, can be described as having been equally enthusiastic toward candy throughout his political career. He had a fondness for Jelly Belly jelly beans in particular, one of several candies that are actually gluten-free. He initially turned to Goelitz Mini Jelly Beans in 1966 to curb his smoking habit during his time as governor.
Fast forward to Reagan's presidential inauguration in 1981 when the company sent over three and a half tons of red, white, and blue Jelly Belly jelly beans for the celebration in Washington, D.C. Just a month later, the owner of the company was even given authorization to develop a Jelly Belly jar with the Presidential seal on it. Shipments of the soft, chewy candies continued to be supplied to the president throughout his eight years in office. Fun fact: Reagan's favorite flavor was licorice.
8. Barack Obama: Smoked salt caramels
Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are no strangers to the food scene. Whether it's his favorite pizza spot that serves an iconic Chicago pizza or the soul food restaurant he visited while campaigning in North Carolina, the 44th President of the United States is a foodie at heart and sure knows how to put a joint on the world's radar. Fran's Chocolates, which sells his preferred sweet treat, is no exception to the establishments that have benefited from Obama's public stamp of approval.
Obama first visited the shop in 2008 during a campaign stop in Seattle. One taste was all he needed to fall in love, so much so that his personal aide at the time, Reggie Love, noted it was one of the things he kept in stock at the office for the big boss. Obama's favorite product from there? Fran's Smoked Salt Caramels in Milk Chocolate. He even had the chocolate store send some to the White House for him to share with guests, each box elegantly tied with a blue ribbon and embossed with the Presidential seal.
Naturally, the rest of the general public wanted a taste of the famous Fran's Chocolates after learning of Obama's love for them, leading to skyrocketing sales. The establishment also had to decrease production of other Valentine's products in order to focus more fully on the caramels. Over 18,000 pieces of the sweet and salty treats were made in January of 2009.
9. Joe Biden: Chocolate chip ice cream
Much like most other people in the world, Joe Biden has his fair share of ice cream, too. His affinity for the sweet treat is so strong that in March of 2023, Biden spoke at the Small Business Administration's Women's Business Summit and essentially opened his speech saying, "I eat Jeni's Ice Cream, chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I'm kidding, I'm not." Although his timing was less than ideal, his love for ice cream was clear.
If that direct statement wasn't proof enough, the president made a similar remark at another event: "I'm known for Ray-Ban Sunglasses and chocolate chip ice cream." That you are, Mr. Biden. It's evident in the fact that CNN was even able to put together a nearly 40-second video of him delving into the dairy product. We reckon that if Biden was caught on camera every time he ate ice cream, there would be hours upon hours of footage.
10. Donald Trump: Cherry vanilla ice cream
It seems when discussing the current president's eating habits, that no one can get past Donald Trump's way of eating steak. His controversial preference of the protein being served well done with a side of ketchup is a topic for another day, however, and so is his appreciation for a McDonald's Quarter Pounder and a can (or 12, apparently) of Diet Coke. This time, his dessert selection is in the limelight.
Washington wasn't the only one known to enjoy the flavor of cherries. Back in 2010, President Trump revealed to US Weekly that he likes cherry vanilla ice cream. The inauguration dinner from his first term in 2017 confirms this, as the dessert for the night celebrating his accomplishment consisted of this flavor of ice cream along with chocolate souffle. On a separate occasion when sharing a meal with people profiling him from TIME Magazine, all of his guests were served one scoop of cherry vanilla ice cream, while Trump was given two. Hey, at least he's getting his serving of fruit in for the day, right?