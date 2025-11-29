The All-Time Favorite Snacks Of 13 US Presidents

Just as presidents have their favorite breakfast foods or desserts, they also have their favorite snacks for those times when they just want a quick nibble or to satisfy a sweet tooth. Of course, technically, anything can be a snack. It's just food eaten outside of regular meal times. You can snack on leftovers from last night's dinner, after all. For this list, we've tried to look for those foods that don't need a lot of preparation and that aren't usually eaten as traditional meals. Someone who regularly eats ice cream after dinner, for example, is eating dessert and not a snack. But someone who randomly grabs some ice cream as they go about their day is treating it like a snack.

One thing that's interesting about snacks is that they really show how the country's diet has changed over time. You can see ultra-processed foods creep into the list of presidential snacks as time goes on, just as those foods have made their way into the average American diet. Not all of the later presidents eat only ultra-processed, obviously, but you'll gradually see the introduction of more foods that you can't whip up in a home kitchen. So, let's see what else we were able to find about the all-time favorite snacks of 13 U.S. presidents.