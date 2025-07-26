The 20 Absolute Worst Breakfast Cereals On US Grocery Store Shelves

Despite what claims might be on the front of the box, or what the cartoon mascots try to convince us in the commercials, many popular breakfast cereals are not actually part of a balanced breakfast. In fact, a lot of them are mostly sugar. And most of the cereals that include processed grains along with preservatives, additives, or artificial colors or flavors are considered ultra-processed foods. While there's nothing wrong with embracing nostalgia and occasionally having a bowl of a sweet cereal you enjoyed as a kid, consistently eating these cereals could lead to long-term health effects, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, or diabetes.

Ever wonder why that Trix rabbit is so frantic or why Cap'n Crunch himself always has such a wild look in his eyes? It's probably because eating their own cereal has triggered some sort of manic sugar overload. The cereals on this list were chosen based on research into their nutrition labels and ingredient lists. These are 20 of the absolute worst, most unhealthy breakfast cereals currently on U.S. grocery store shelves. Apologies to Tony the Tiger in advance.