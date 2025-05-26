12 Different Types Of Potatoes, Explained

Russet potatoes are your go-to classic, from potato skins and tater tots to gratin — they're perhaps the most used thanks to their mildly earthy, sweet taste and pillowy, dry texture. This is the type of potato you think about when someone says "baked potato." You know the one, with its rugged brown skin, oblong shape, and highly starchy interior. They cook up fast and turn out floury, which makes them great for light mashed potatoes, upgraded baked spuds loaded with all the fixings, or toasted halves with a good dose of melted butter in the middle.

They're also low in moisture, which helps make them crispy on the outside while staying tender inside. This is why russets are probably the best potatoes for beautifully cooked french fries and hash browns. But don't stop there, go ahead and slice them into wedges and roast them until golden, or cube and pan-fry them for a diner-style breakfast side. If you're after that crunchy crust and pillowy center combo, this is the one for you.

That said, russets aren't built for everything. Their starchiness means they'll fall apart in soups and salads, so skip them when you need potatoes that hold their shape. Save the russet for when softness matters most. Whether you're cooking for a crowd or making comfort food for one, russets are as reliable as they come, and when treated right, they deliver every single time.