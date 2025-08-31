Ree Drummond Calls This Classic Comfort Food Her 'Weakness'
Ree Drummond, best known as the host of her popular Food Network show "The Pioneer Woman" is all about comfort cooking. Living on a ranch with her cowboy husband, Drummond is no stranger to hearty, filling meals, though she admits even she struggles with recipes from time to time. But when it comes to her own favorite food, she won't say no to a creamy spinach and artichoke dip. "One thing you should know about me ... is that I love spinach artichoke dip," Drummond said during an episode of her show (via YouTube). "It is a weakness of mine. It is all I want in life." While her family and camera crew eat most of her food, she might not be so quick to share her dip.
Drummond and her husband opened up her restaurant and bakery, The Mercantile, back in 2016, and of course, spinach and artichoke dip is on the menu. In the snack's description, it's noted as one of "Ree's favs," and includes at least four cheeses: Boursin, Monterey, Parmesan, and feta. The melted cheeses are folded with spinach and artichokes, and served with tortilla chips. And Drummond has found plenty of other ways to incorporate spinach and artichoke dip into her comfort food dishes, too.
Ree Drummond has other recipes involving her favorite dip
Ree Drummond's love for the spinach-artichoke flavor combo extends far beyond just the dip. She even has a whole blog post dedicated to the pairing on her website, where she mentions all kinds of dishes: pasta, calzones, and even spinach and artichoke eggs.
Drummond makes a tuna noodle casserole featuring this favorite flavor combo; she combines cream cheese, milk, and dry sherry to the spinach and artichokes before stirring in the tuna and pasta. The dry sherry gives the dish just enough of a bite to cut through its intense richness. For her spinach and artichoke eggs, Drummond bakes a classic spinach and artichoke dip in a skillet, then carves out small wells, and adds eggs to the pan. The result is a brunch dish with all the flavors of her favorite appetizer. And if you're looking for a bite-sized version of the classic chips and dip, Drummond has you covered: mini spinach and artichoke dip cups, which is essentially just the classic dip baked into wonton cups. For easier versions of the dishes, you can likely just use frozen spinach instead of fresh — Drummond has said herself that she's not opposed to cooking with freezer staples.