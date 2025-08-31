Ree Drummond Calls This Classic Comfort Food Her 'Weakness'

Ree Drummond, best known as the host of her popular Food Network show "The Pioneer Woman" is all about comfort cooking. Living on a ranch with her cowboy husband, Drummond is no stranger to hearty, filling meals, though she admits even she struggles with recipes from time to time. But when it comes to her own favorite food, she won't say no to a creamy spinach and artichoke dip. "One thing you should know about me ... is that I love spinach artichoke dip," Drummond said during an episode of her show (via YouTube). "It is a weakness of mine. It is all I want in life." While her family and camera crew eat most of her food, she might not be so quick to share her dip.

Drummond and her husband opened up her restaurant and bakery, The Mercantile, back in 2016, and of course, spinach and artichoke dip is on the menu. In the snack's description, it's noted as one of "Ree's favs," and includes at least four cheeses: Boursin, Monterey, Parmesan, and feta. The melted cheeses are folded with spinach and artichokes, and served with tortilla chips. And Drummond has found plenty of other ways to incorporate spinach and artichoke dip into her comfort food dishes, too.