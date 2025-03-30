How To Grill The Perfect Steak, According To Michael Symon - Exclusive

Like many of us, chef Michael Symon knew he needed to do something productive during the pandemic lockdown. In the summer of 2020, he started filming live cooking shows from his family home. Those hour-long videos quickly gained a huge following, and the project eventually grew into the Food Network show "Symon's Dinners Cooking Out." Just this month, Symon released his latest cookbook of the same name, and it's already making big waves with grill enthusiasts.

"Symon's Dinners Cooking Out: 100 Recipes That Redefine Outdoor Cooking" is all about delicious dishes that you can make on a standard charcoal grill. Of course, grilled meats feature heavily throughout the book, but there are also plenty of recipes for appetizers, side dishes, desserts, and even a cocktail section. While we're excited to pore over every section, we're also particularly interested in picking up some tips for cooking steak over charcoal.

For many people, charcoal grills are tricker to use than gas grills or the stove. First you have to get the coals white hot, then you need to manage the heat manually, and you have to know where to place the steaks so they cook evenly. Knowing that Symon is more than savvy when it comes to steak, we got in touch with him to find out how he grills his steaks and what advice he has for beginner grillers and seasoned pros alike. These are some of his tips for achieving the perfect grilled steak.