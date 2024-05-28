The Safest Way To Defrost Shrimp Overnight Or In A Hurry

If you need those shrimp defrosted in 30 minutes or less, you'll want to quick-thaw them in the sink. Place the shrimp in a sealed plastic bag with as much air removed as possible, and put it in a large dish. Then, fill the dish with cold water, and make sure the bag of shrimp is fully submerged (the bag might try to float if there is air in it, but just get as much water around it as possible). The shrimp should be thawed within a half hour.

If you need an even quicker method, you can thaw them in about 10 minutes by putting them in a plastic bag, placing it in a colander, and running the shrimp under room temperature water. (Keep in mind, though, that a lot of water is wasted using this approach). For both methods, a plastic bag is necessary to prevent the shrimp from soaking up moisture. Otherwise, they'll end up soggy when you try to cook them.

Whichever method you choose, you'll end up with shrimp that are not only safe to cook with but perfectly thawed, their integrity intact. If you can only get your hands on frozen prawns rather than shrimp, you're in luck — the process is the same.