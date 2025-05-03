Unexpected Surf & Turf Pairings You Need To Try

Surf and turf is the fun name for a dish that pairs seafood and meat. The most typical combinations are steak and lobster, crab, or shrimp. Surf and turf as we know it first appeared on menus in the US in the 1960's. There's some debate about whether it was "invented" in Seattle or Lowell, Massachusetts. But many other cultures' cuisines have combined seafood and meat for centuries. For instance, a number of Asian cultures add the two to dishes like stir fries. The iconic Spanish dish paella, with origins going back centuries, also combines fish and meat. Traditional New England clam chowder is another centuries-old recipe including both seafood and meat (traditionally, pork or bacon and clams).

As history shows, there's a lot more to surf and turf than just steak and shellfish. To give us some inspiration for different ways to enjoy it, we spoke with three experts: Dagan Lynn, Executive Chef for Beef. It's What's For Dinner; Oleg Nikitenko, CEO of Global Seafoods North America and host of recipe videos on the Global Seafoods North America YouTube Channel; and Michael Huls, Seafood Educator for Sydney Fish Market. While all three love classic surf and turf, they're also fans of some surprising variations. We've gathered some of their favorite unusual surf and turf combinations, along with a few of our own. Creativity is the rule of the day, but there's one caveat. Nikitenko says, "In a good surf and turf dish, the seafood and meat should highlight and challenge one another — not blend together like a milkshake."