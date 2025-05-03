Unexpected Surf & Turf Pairings You Need To Try
Surf and turf is the fun name for a dish that pairs seafood and meat. The most typical combinations are steak and lobster, crab, or shrimp. Surf and turf as we know it first appeared on menus in the US in the 1960's. There's some debate about whether it was "invented" in Seattle or Lowell, Massachusetts. But many other cultures' cuisines have combined seafood and meat for centuries. For instance, a number of Asian cultures add the two to dishes like stir fries. The iconic Spanish dish paella, with origins going back centuries, also combines fish and meat. Traditional New England clam chowder is another centuries-old recipe including both seafood and meat (traditionally, pork or bacon and clams).
As history shows, there's a lot more to surf and turf than just steak and shellfish. To give us some inspiration for different ways to enjoy it, we spoke with three experts: Dagan Lynn, Executive Chef for Beef. It's What's For Dinner; Oleg Nikitenko, CEO of Global Seafoods North America and host of recipe videos on the Global Seafoods North America YouTube Channel; and Michael Huls, Seafood Educator for Sydney Fish Market. While all three love classic surf and turf, they're also fans of some surprising variations. We've gathered some of their favorite unusual surf and turf combinations, along with a few of our own. Creativity is the rule of the day, but there's one caveat. Nikitenko says, "In a good surf and turf dish, the seafood and meat should highlight and challenge one another — not blend together like a milkshake."
Beef ribeye roast and shrimp with seafood Yorkshire pudding
Many surf and turf dishes have easily detectable "surf" and "turf" elements. But Dagan Lynn shared a surf and turf recipe with us that includes a subtle double surf and turf serving. The beef expert advises pairing seasoned, skillet-cooked shrimp with beef ribeye roast rubbed with a blackening seasoning that includes garlic powder, Cayenne pepper, and paprika. A unique side is added to this already tasty surf and turf meal: seafood Yorkshire pudding. Typical Yorkshire pudding is a pastry similar to popovers, although there are some key differences between the two. Often made in a muffin tray, or, for true aficionados, a Yorkshire pudding tin, traditional Yorkshire pudding includes meat drippings in its recipe. But as its name suggests, the Yorkshire pudding in Lynn's recipe also contains a seafood element –- diced crab meat.
That means Lynn's suggestion is actually two separate surf and turf dishes eaten together. The seafood and meat contrasts, as well as the seasonings, sauces, and vegetable garnishes make this a flavorful, tasty meal that would be perfect for a holiday or big, festive lunch. And of course, if you want something lighter or are just craving some bready surf and turf goodness, you could make the seafood Yorkshire pudding on its own.
Seafood gumbo
A classic New Orleans dish that was probably first made in the 18th century, gumbo is a roux-based soup, but those are just about the only unchangeable facts about this delicious meal. The ingredients in gumbo can vary depending on the cook and local culture, so there are few, if any, hard and fast rules or standard recipes. That being said, you'll often find sausage alongside seafood in seafood gumbos. Oleg Nikitenko, a fan of Cajun seafood dishes, explains why, saying: "The spice of the sausage brings out a deeper flavor in the crab and shrimp without overwhelming them."
Andouille sausage is the one most typically used, but true to gumbo's countless variations, many cooks use other types of sausage, so you can choose whichever seems most delicious (or is most easily available) for your seafood gumbo. Typical types of fish used in seafood gumbo include shrimp, crab, and oysters, though this can vary as well. Shrimp, though, does tend to be included in most seafood gumbo recipes.
Surf and turf kebabs
As our list shows, there are lots of ways to make surf and turf a more unusual culinary experience. But if you still want to keep it simple yet different, not to worry. Dagan Lynn points out that one easy way to put an unexpected spin on classic surf and turf dishes is to think about plating.
For instance, he suggests making classic surf and turf in kebab form, using top sirloin beef and shrimp. Add vegetables of your choice to your skewers for a flavorful, fun spin on the usual that still lets you enjoy the delicious combination of seafood and steak. You can make surf and turf kebabs with other kinds of "surf", as well, including scallops, lobster, crab legs, and just about any kind of fish you can put on the grill. When it comes to adding more flavor, you'll find lots of ideas for different seasonings online. Some choices include butter and garlic (a favorite of Michael Huls'), Béarnaise sauce, and spicy, paprika-based sauces. You could even serve several kinds of seasoned surf and turf kebabs at once.
Miso-glazed beef with yuzu butter lobster
When it comes to upgrading surf and turf dishes, Micheal Huls says, "Unexpected flavour pairings are a great way to make your surf and turf more unique." This can mean choosing unusual meat and seafood options, or opting for unexpected seasonings and sauces. One of Huls' favorite unique surf and turf recipes is a perfect example of the latter. To make the glaze, miso paste, a traditional Japanese seasoning made from fermented soybeans, is mixed with liquid ingredients like sake, mirin, and sesame oil. Once you've mixed it together, pour or rub it onto your beef cut of choice before cooking.
The miso glaze isn't the only unique seasoning in Huls' recipe; there's also the yuzu butter for the lobster. A citrus fruit commonly found in East Asia, yuzu has been used in various countries' cuisines for centuries, and is especially associated with Japanese cooking today. Yuzu tastes like a mix of grapefruit, lemon, and mandarin orange (some people also taste a hint of lime), and is a bit on the sour side. Combining this fruit with butter makes for a unique and subtle blend of flavors added to the taste of the lobster. If this sounds as amazing to you as it does to us, why not give it a try?
Surf and turf salads or bowls
Another meal idea that plays with presentation is to serve surf and turf in the form of a salad or bowl.This is also a lighter alternative to traditional surf and turf dishes, which tend to be focused on protein and sauces and not so much on veggies and greens (although of course there are some exceptions). Dagan Lynn loves this serving idea, and shared one of his favorite surf and turf salad recipes with us: a beef flat iron steak and lump crab meat salad, seasoned with Cajun remoulade sauce. Cajun remoulade sauce originated in French cooking, where remoulade is a creamy, mayonnaise-based sauce that's similar to tartar sauce. Cajun remoulade adds Cajun and Creole seasonings, hot sauce, and other ingredients. You'll find lots of recipes for it online.
The great thing about salad and bowl recipes is that you can choose whichever ingredients and sauce speak to you, so if you've already tried this recipe and are hungry for more, all you need to do is get creative. For instance, why not mix steak strips and shrimp into a bowl or salad featuring your favorite veggies and add-ins? Highlight everything with a sauce that will enhance the ingredients' flavor and please your taste buds. Try a garlic or chipotle-based dressing, or keep things simple with a vinaigrette that you can make at home.
Mussels with nduja
When it comes to off-the-beaten path surf and turf territory, Michael Huls highly recommends perfectly clean mussels and nduja. Nduja is a soft sausage from the southern Italian region of Calabria. It's made from different types of cured pork, fat, and seasonings, but what sets nduja apart (and also gives it its bright red color) is the inclusion of Calabrian chilies. The result is a soft, savory, taste experience with a bit of a bite.
Nduja's contrast in taste and texture with mussels makes for a delicious and unique meal. Huls tells us, "Mussels are delicious and easy to cook. I make a broth for them to steam with shallots, a dry white wine, and nduja. The[y] cook very quickly and I enjoy it with toasted sourdough to sop up all the delicious broth. It['s] the perfect meal for a cool rainy day." If you can't get your hands on nduja or aren't a fan, Huls' recipe still holds up. Combine mussels with your sausage of choice for a truly novel taste combination.
Surf and turf topped with roe or caviar
One of Oleg Nikitenko's favorite surf and turf recipes is king crab and steak served with sea urchin roe (uni) or black caviar. You could think of this dish as surf and turf and surf. But it's far more than just a fishy gimmick. Nikitenko explains, "Adding a touch of uni or caviar with steamed crab bridges the flavors between the surf and turf beautifully — it takes the experience to a whole new level."
Uni has a creamy texture and a strong, salty flavor that will definitely make it stand out from the king crab, this dish's other seafood element, and its saltiness will complement the steak. Caviar, which typically refers to unfertilized sturgeon eggs has a salty taste, as well, but what might just make it our favorite of the two topping suggestions is its interesting texture, with small round eggs that pop beneath your teeth. This provides an accent to the king crab and steak. Whichever option you choose for a topping, this is a luxe version of surf and turf — and totally worth it.
Surf and turf with multiple meats
Just as adding an additional seafood element, like caviar or roe, can enhance the flavor of a surf and turf dish, adding two kinds of meat can as well. One flavor combination Oleg Nikitenko particularly recommends is sausage, pork, and calamari. He suggests adding rice and Cajun spices to the trio, doing a different spin on classic New Orleans jambalaya by replacing the shrimp with calamari. The seasoning in Nikitenko's personal jambalaya recipe includes onion, bell pepper, garlic, paprika, and cayenne pepper, but you could also go with a simpler sauce or seasoning like garlic and butter.
Another multi-meat surf and turf dish you might want to try is steak topped with bacon-wrapped scallops. The bacon adds a salty, smoky flavor to the already delicious scallops and steak. If your mouth is watering at the thought, you're not alone. An internet search will show you that there are lots of fans of this surf and turf combination. This means you'll also find lots of ideas for everything from presentation to seasoning and sauces.
Lamb and octopus
When it comes to unique surf and turf pairings, Oleg Nikitenko tells us, "One of my favorites is octopus with lamb". He added that while he's never prepared this dish himself, "the combination is perfect for me." It's a favorite order when he travels to Spain, the country where he first tried it.
His love for this combination is totally understandable. The contrast of the savory, earthy taste and firm texture of lamb with the seafood flavor and chewy but soft texture of the octopus makes for a unique sensory experience. No wonder a number of amateur and professional chefs have cooked this duo –- and savored the results. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has even featured a lamb and octopus salad surf and turf dish on his show Guy's Big Bite. If you're not a fan of lamb, octopus pairs well with other meats, too. For instance, one of Michael Huls' favorite unusual surf and turf combinations is smoked beef cheek and grilled octopus with romesco sauce and confit potato.
Chimichurri steak with chili-lime grilled prawns and avocado crema
When chatting with us about surf and turf dishes, Michael Huls suggested yet another way to surprise yourself and fellow diners. He recommends looking to different cultures and cuisines for inspiration. While steak and prawns (shrimp) is a pretty standard surf and turf pairing, Huls' recipe, which uses Latin-influenced ingredients like chimichurri, chili-lime, and avocado crema, make it seem like a totally new dish.
With origins in Argentina, chimichurri is popular in the cuisines of many other South American countries today, as well. Chimichurri is a sauce that's typically made up of olive oil, vinegar, parsley, oregano, and garlic. Depending on the country and cook, you may also find additional ingredients like chilis or coriander, among other seasonings. Another ingredient that makes Huls' recipe stand out is avocado crema, which is a smooth spread made by mixing ripe avocados with sour cream or yogurt. Some cooks add additional seasonings to avocado crema, as well, so it could be a good idea to check multiple recipes for inspiration. Along with all of this, the fresh seafood taste of the shrimp is heightened and transformed by the sour lime and spicy chili of Huls' third seasoning element, making an already delicious basic surf and turf even more exciting.
Steak with lobster mac and cheese
Who doesn't love lobster mac and cheese, or a good steak? Although both are perfect standalone dishes in their own right, in the spirit of surf and turf, many intrepid chefs have combined the two, to predictably delicious results. The reason for that deliciousness boils down to the contrast of the creamy mac and cheese against the stronger tastes of the steak and lobster, which are also, meanwhile, doing their own thing as their flavors play off one another.
That being said, there are two different ways you could make this dish. As the recipe's name suggests, you could top your steak with lobster mac and cheese. Or you could seriously upgrade your mac and cheese by serving it alongside a classic steak and lobster surf and turf dish. You'll find countless recipes for both options online. For either variation, Dagan Lynn recommends choosing tenderloin steaks that you'll cook in a skillet. If you don't have that cut, though, no worries. Lynn adds that "really, any cut of beef will take seafood to the next level. Some of my favorite cuts are strip steak, top sirloin steak, flank steak, T-bone steak, ribeye steak or tenderloin steak."
Macadamia-seasoned surf and turf
Most of us probably don't think of nuts when we imagine a surf and turf dish, but for chefs like Michael Huls, they're an excellent way to elevate both seafood and meat. Huls considers macadamia nuts are a particularly good choice. Their buttery flavor and crunchy texture will add a flavorful and totally unexpected note to a surf and turf recipe.
One Huls' favorite unusual surf and turf combinations to add macadamia to is lamb backstrap and spanner crab (known as kona crab in the U.S.). He also incorporates saltbush as an additional seasoning. If you can't get your hands on this herb, some home cooks suggest replacing it with sage.
If you like the idea of the crunch and interesting taste profile that nuts can bring to a surf and turf dish, you can experiment with other kinds of nuts, as well. For example, many intrepid surf and turf fans also like to use pine nuts in their recipes. Pine nuts are technically seeds, but their impact on food is similar. This tiny ingredient will bring a lot of flavor and texture to a surf and turf dish.
Fast food and street food-inspired surf and turf
Do you have a beloved homemade version of a fast food favorite? Whether it's burgers, tacos, or other tasty treats, you can take fast food or street food-inspired dishes to the next level by including both meat and seafood in them.
Even McDonald's has gotten into the act, offering a shrimp and beef burger at its South Korean locations. The McDonald's version uses a patty of fried shrimp, but you could just as well add whole fried or grilled shrimp, or crab or lobster meat to your take on a surf and turf burger. Or take inspiration from two kinds of fast food sandwiches and top your burger with a New England favorite, a lobster roll mixture.
Burgers aren't the only fast food or street food that lend themselves to surf and turf treatment, either. For instance, why not add some beef or shredded pork to a seafood taco? Or put some shrimp in your burrito? Whatever fast food tickles your fancy, there's probably a way to add elements of land and sea to it for a new taste experience.
Venison and swordfish belly
If you're craving unusual surf and turf pairings, don't forget that the "turf" part covers more than beef or pork. For Michael Huls, pairing venison with swordfish belly makes for an unexpected surf and turf combination that goes together particularly well. The gamey, rich taste of venison is balanced with the swordfish belly, which is often described as buttery. Because swordfish itself doesn't have an overwhelmingly fishy flavor and has a bit of a sweet taste to it, it won't clash with the venison's strong taste, but rather heighten and complement it.
Venison and swordfish belly also complement each other nicely in another way. While venison is firm and a bit stringy, swordfish belly is soft, making for an interesting texture and taste experience. As an additional way to heighten both components' flavors, Huls suggests serving the dish "simply seasoned with smoked paprika and sea salt, served with salsa verde." Whether you make this dish or want to try a different spin on it, let it be your guide. Remember that all meats and seafood types have the potential to make an amazing surf and turf meal. Let your taste buds roam land and sea for surprising new takes on a classic favorite.