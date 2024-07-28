2 Easy Ingredient Swaps For Molasses In A Recipe

Molasses is a flavor powerhouse. It's stacked, nutritionally speaking. It's shelf stable and keeps for up to a year. It has a certain charming, homespun quality to it. But if you're like many American shoppers, it may not be a staple that you regularly keep in your pantry next to the baking soda and sugar. A relatively infrequently-called-for ingredient compared to other sweeteners, molasses is due for a rebrand and a comeback. Until that day, however, you might find yourself needing some molasses but not having any on hand.

Advertisement

Before you run to the grocery store for one missing ingredient, though, there are a couple of handy ingredients you can use in its place. Both real maple syrup and brown sugar will go a long way in compensating for the hallmark rich, earthy, strong flavor that molasses brings, though you may need to adjust the amount used to accommodate the varying sweetness levels. Molasses is a byproduct of the sugar-making process, and the sweetener can be made either from sugarcane or sugar beets that are crushed, processed, and boiled down. The leftover, resulting liquid is molasses. Think of the uniquely spicy, strong, complex sweetness and flavor of a gingerbread cookie or even of brown sugar. That certain je ne sais quoi and punchy flavor is thanks to molasses, which imparts a zippy, almost spiced note to recipes. Reach for maple syrup or brown sugar — ideally darker varieties of either — as two easy substitutes.

Advertisement