Julia Child's Simple Tip To Keep Royal Icing From Drying Out Too Quickly

If you don't have any paper towels on hand, you can also use plastic wrap to cover your icing by pressing it against your icing so there is no room for air to dry out the batch. You should also refrigerate your icing, especially if it's going to sit out for an extended period. If you do put it in the fridge, you may need to remix the icing before using it. You should also ensure your icing hasn't started to dry out; this can cause issues with texture when you go to ice your cookie or pastry of choice. You can keep royal icing in the fridge for several days so long as it is sealed. You can also freeze your icing in an airtight container for about three months at a stretch. However, frozen royal icing, once thawed, might not maintain an ideal consistency; you may need to perk it up by mixing in some new icing.

If you're using meringue powder rather than egg whites to make royal icing, you have a bit more wiggle room for storage since it's shelf stable for extended periods. However, if you're using egg whites from a whole egg, be more stringent with storage since most whole eggs sold in the United States aren't pasteurized. Therefore, they may carry foodborne illnesses, making the icing more likely to spoil.