The 16 Easiest Cookies To Bake For Beginners

One of the first sweet treats I baked was a chocolate chip cookie recipe from "Martha Stewart's Cookie Perfection" cookbook. This didn't ignite some flame in my brain, sparking the realization that being a pastry chef was going to be my chosen profession — however, it did lay the framework.

During my nearly nine years as a pastry chef, I've gained experience at various bakeries worldwide, preparing countless batches of cookies, thus being able to identify which cookies are the easiest for beginners to bake. When training new bakers on my team, I often ask them to tackle the cookie department for the first weeks of training. This approach is not only because cookies are relatively easy to make, but also because they are familiar.

Cookies are classified by their method of preparation. Beginner bakers should know the main two: the drop method and the rolled or cut-out method. Drop cookies are cookies where the dough has been dropped on a baking sheet. Alternatively, rolled cookies involve rolling out the dough, cutting them into shapes, and baking them.

Alongside preparation most cookie recipes utilize a similar mixing method known as the creaming method, which involves beating butter and sugar together until they become pale yellow and fluffy. After combining these ingredients, the eggs and other wet ingredients are added, and finally, the dry ingredients are incorporated. Once you memorize the creaming method as well as the drop and rolled preparation method, you can tackle any cookie recipe on this list.