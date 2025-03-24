The 16 Easiest Cookies To Bake For Beginners
One of the first sweet treats I baked was a chocolate chip cookie recipe from "Martha Stewart's Cookie Perfection" cookbook. This didn't ignite some flame in my brain, sparking the realization that being a pastry chef was going to be my chosen profession — however, it did lay the framework.
During my nearly nine years as a pastry chef, I've gained experience at various bakeries worldwide, preparing countless batches of cookies, thus being able to identify which cookies are the easiest for beginners to bake. When training new bakers on my team, I often ask them to tackle the cookie department for the first weeks of training. This approach is not only because cookies are relatively easy to make, but also because they are familiar.
Cookies are classified by their method of preparation. Beginner bakers should know the main two: the drop method and the rolled or cut-out method. Drop cookies are cookies where the dough has been dropped on a baking sheet. Alternatively, rolled cookies involve rolling out the dough, cutting them into shapes, and baking them.
Alongside preparation most cookie recipes utilize a similar mixing method known as the creaming method, which involves beating butter and sugar together until they become pale yellow and fluffy. After combining these ingredients, the eggs and other wet ingredients are added, and finally, the dry ingredients are incorporated. Once you memorize the creaming method as well as the drop and rolled preparation method, you can tackle any cookie recipe on this list.
1. Sugar cookies
Whether you're baking for the holidays or a bake sale, sugar cookies should always be on your list. These cookies have a sweet, buttery taste with a chewy center and slightly crisp edges. Alongside the scrumptious flavor, these are one of the easiest for beginners to bake since they require minimal ingredients and the creaming method's straightforward preparation style.
The dough is soft and pliable, so they are perfect for rolling out and cutting into different shapes — you can make decorative ones for Christmas or even use a cookie press. If you want to level up your sugar cookies it's smart to think about them as a versatile base, considering that it's a great way to incorporate different flavors into the dough. You can also let your creativity shine through by adding any design you'd like with royal icing. The possibilities are truly endless with this versatile treat.
2. Chocolate chip cookies
When you dream of biting into a warm cookie, chances are the image that comes to mind is that of a chocolate chip cookie. The gooey chocolate and the rich caramelized butter flavor are undeniably nostalgic and, obviously, delicious. It's one of the most popular cookies in the world that everyone should attempt to bake at least once in their life — and the best part it's simple to bake for the novice home baker.
There are plenty of ways to upgrade your chocolate chip cookies to the next level, like adding a pinch of flaky sea salt or swapping in brown butter. On the next occasion you're whipping up some chocolate chip cookies, modify them to your taste preferences, and figure out your new favorite way of making this classic dessert! Also, here's a pro tip: make a large batch and stash them away in the freezer — it'll definitely come in handy when you have a late-night sweet tooth.
3. Oatmeal cookies
The simplest things are always the best, and nothing hits the nail on the head quite like oatmeal cookies. Every bite packs a ton of flavor and an equal amount of Americana nostalgia. Their classic texture is synonymous with picnics at the park, school lunches, and baking in your grandma's kitchen. The dough is easy to make since it follows the creaming method and uses the drop cookie method. Which is a great option if you're not stocked with any of the essential baking tools you probably should own.
Besides old-fashioned oats, you can add in a handful of raisins for a bit of sweetness, chocolate for a more gooey bits, or some nuts to add a nice crunchy texture. Plus, the dough doesn't also have to be sweet, it can be flavored with cheddar cheese, rosemary, or sun-dried tomatoes. Their versatility makes them ideal for anyone who gets bored of the same dessert quickly, especially if you split the batch with different add-ons.
4. Linzer cookies
Linzer cookies are adorable sandwich-style cookies made with almond-based shortbread dough and fruit jam filling. You can easily recognize these delicious cookies from their cutout on top, showcasing their intricate design and jam-filled center. Linzer cookies are classified as roll-out cookies, in which the dough is rolled with a rolling pin and cut out using various cookie cutters. If you're nervous about the dough sticking to your countertops, try lightly dusting your surface with flour or rolling it between two sheets of parchment paper.
Hailing from Linz, Austria, the Linzer cookie is derived from a much larger dessert: the Linzer torte. The cookie is basically a large version of the torte but in a bite-sized, handheld shape. You can find Linzer cookies almost everywhere, but they are extremely popular in its homeland of Austria and throughout European bakeries. The cookies are often enjoyed during Christmas time and would be the perfect addition to your holiday cookie box.
5. Gingersnap cookies
You might get these chewy, gently spiced cookies confused with gingerbread cookies that often appear around the holiday season, however, the gingersnap cookie is completely different. Gingerbread is typically used to build adorable gingerbread houses or people, and most of the time, it's typically inedible and used for decorating your home during the holidays. Gingersnap cookies, however, are totally edible and absolutely delicious. These cookies are known for their brittle texture, slightly crispy edges, and aromatic kick from the ground ginger.
The dough is typically sweetened with a combination of molasses, brown sugar, and granulated white sugar — the molasses gives the cookies their caramel flavor, bittersweet taste, and deep golden brown coloring. It's also flavored with an array of ground spices like cloves, nutmeg, and, of course, ginger! Biting into a gingersnap cookie will take you back to cozy autumn days and wintertime nights spent around the fireplace sipping hot chocolate.
6. Biscotti di Prato
Biscotti di Prato, also called "cantucci," is a traditional Italian cookie that's known for its dry, crunchy texture, almond-dotted dough, and elongated shape. Hailing from the ancient Tuscan city of Prato, these cookies are a staple across the region. You can find them on almost every dessert menu in restaurants in Tuscany, and they are often served alongside "vin santo," an Italian dessert wine. To enjoy this treat like a true Tuscan, dunk the cookie into the sweet wine, let it sit for a few seconds to absorb sugary liquid, and then bite into the cookie!
The cookies have a pretty interesting cooking method as well. The dough is shaped into a log, baked, then sliced into long, thick strips, and baked once more — hence why the combination of vin santo's caramel and honey flavor and the dry biscotti di Prato is truly the perfect pairing. Next time you're exploring the vineyard-lined hills of Tuscany or wandering around the Renaissance city of Prato, be sure to order a plate of biscotti di Prato and a glass of vin santo.
7. Spritz cookies
The spritz or spritzgebäck cookie is a traditional German cookie that has a buttery flavor and crumbly texture. The name spritz is derived from the German word "spritzen," which means to squirt or to pipe since these cookies utilize a cookie press in their production. For those of you who don't know, the cookie press is a kitchen tool that consists of a long tube with a plunger used to make press cookies. The handy cookie press allows you to make spritz cookies in endless batches with different shapes and sizes like flowers, wreaths, stars, and other intricate designs. If you don't have a cookie press, no problem — you can either use a piping bag or even a potato masher to get a zig-zag design.
The cookie is made from a shortcrust dough which is a French-style preparation where you make a dough with a slightly higher flour ratio to butter, resulting in a crumbly, biscuit-like texture. You can find these cookies dusted with confectioners' sugar, sprinkles, or served plain. If you wanna level up your spritz cookies, try drizzling them with some melted chocolate or crown the center with a bright red maraschino cherry for a festive look.
8. Amaretti
The amaretti is another classic Italian almond-flavored cookie that is named after the Italian word "amaro," which translates to bitter. The amaretti are known for their bitter-sweet flavor alongside their crispy, crunchy exterior, and distinct chewy interior. The recipe could not be more simple for the beginner baker to make since it only consists of three ingredients: egg whites, almond flour, and granulated sugar. These cookies are an excellent option if you want to learn how to bake some Italian desserts without overwhelming yourself in the kitchen.
These tasty cookies are from the small town of Saronno outside of the bustling city of Milan and are often served with a glass of amaretto, a sweet Italian liqueur with a subtle bitter flavor. You can find these cookies in bakeries throughout the region. They're traditionally packaged in colorful tins waiting for you to take home and enjoy. These cookies are definitely worth picking up the next time you are exploring Italy's vast array of regional food.
9. Peanut butter cookies
When the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches aren't doing the trick try switching it up by baking a batch of peanut butter cookies. These cookies are another top contender for the most beloved cookie in America. The soft, chewy texture balances out peanut butter's salty, nutty flavor, resulting in the perfect combination. Peanut butter cookies are a great afternoon snack that won't overpower your taste buds with sweetness.
These cookies are often characterized by the crisscross pattern on top made by using a fork. Bakers often use this technique to prevent the cookies from rising too much in the oven to maintain their quintessential dense chewy texture. Plus they add a cute detail that makes them all the more irresistible. If you're looking for an easy recipe to follow, you should try Molly Allen's Classic Peanut Butter Cookie Recipe on Tasting Table. Throw these cookies in your lunch box and they'll surely conquer your sweet tooth.
10. Mexican wedding cookies
Often recognized by their powdered sugar appearance, Mexican wedding cookies, also known as polvorones, are a delicious crumbly, buttery shortbread cookie. You don't have to be at a wedding to enjoy these decadent cookies. In fact, serving them alongside some tea at home is the perfect way to sweeten any afternoon. Presentation-wise, this dessert is often studded with various nuts like pecans, walnuts, or almonds, and the top is generously dusted with powdered sugar. The cookies are known for their iconic melt-in-your-mouth flavor and delicate crumbly texture so mesmerizing you could eat a whole batch without realizing it!
Despite their name, Mexican wedding cookies weren't actually invented in Mexico. These powdery cookies are believed to be influenced by a medieval Arab cookie, and over time they've become the cookie we know today. You can typically find them in tea shops or hidden amongst standard baked fare in most bakeries. However, making them at home is always preferred as you can enjoy them fresh out of the oven.
11. Thumbprint cookies
Imagine this: your friends ask you to bring a plate of cookies to the potluck but you haven't baked anything in ages. You flip through endless cookbooks searching for something aesthetically pleasing but also easy to make when you come across thumbprint cookies. These delicious shortbread cookies are recognizable by their iconic jam-filled centers and positively adorable size. Not only are they a simple bake, but they're also loads of fun to make for all ages. It's the ideal treat if you're looking to introduce inexperienced bakers to the world of cookie-making. They're the perfect solution to all your confectionary conundrums.
The real fun in making these cookies is choosing the jam that goes in the center. From strawberry to apricot, the selection is for you and your taste preferences. Once you select your jams, form the dough and at the end, place your thumb in the center to create a pocket and fill it with jam before popping them in the oven. Your unique thumbprint shape and size are just another added personalization that makes these charming treats one everyone will remember.
12. Brutti ma buoni
Brutti ma buoni, meaning "ugly, but good" in Italian, is a meringue cookie that is made with only a few simple ingredients: egg whites, granulated sugar, and nuts. If you've got any extra egg whites from making delicious banana pudding or the dreamy coffee custard dessert, you should definitely whip up a batch of brutti ma buoni cookies.
These cookies are a great option for any beginner baker worried about the appearance of their baked goods since no matter how look they'll taste amazing. Brutti ma buoni are known for their crunchy exterior and soft, chewy interior. It is traditional to use hazelnuts or almonds in the batter, however, you can use whatever nut you prefer. If you wanna switch it up you can try roasting your nuts beforehand, adding some orange zest, or if you have a nut allergy, try substituting some chopped dark chocolate instead.
13. Chinese almond cookies
Most people are familiar with Chinese almond cookies as a sweet treat after dining at their local Chinese restaurant, but have you considered making this irresistible cookie at home? These golden brown cookies are easy to make for beginner bakers and are an excellent addition to adorn your Lunar New Year table. The cookies are perfectly buttery and are completely bursting with almond flavor. Unlike the typically packaged variety, when made at home these cookies are truly able to shine. Instead of crunchy, they take on a soft, chewy texture and heavenly almond essence.
The history of this delicious cookie is a little bit distorted. Some believe that the Chinese almond cookie was introduced by Chinese-American immigrants in the early 19th century, these cookies are thought to be derived from the Hup Toh Soh, or Chinese walnut cookie which originates from the Ming Dynasty. Either way, their unique flavor is a welcomed addition to any home. If you feel lukewarm about almond cookies, whipping up a homemade batch will surely put your previous reservations to bed.
14. Black and white cookies
If you've ever been to New York City, you'll quickly realize that black and white cookies are a prominent symbol of the city's sweet treat scene. These soft round cookies are easily recognizable by their classic black and white icing design, with one half being chocolate and the other half being vanilla. Besides the delicious icing, these treats have a delightful soft, sponge-like texture with a subtle vanilla flavor. While they are commonly referred to as cookies, they are a type of "drop cake," which is essentially a type of cake where the batter is dropped onto a sheet tray or muffin tin and baked. That being said, these cookies are perfect for any beginner who is craving a cakey dessert and doesn't wanna have to bake and decorate a whole cake.
According to Untapped New York, some people believe the cookies were invented by Glaser's Bake Shop in Manhattan, while others think the cookies were first created at Hemstrought's Bakery in Utica, New York. Either way, you're sure to find them everywhere in the Big Apple, whether it be in a bakery, streetside diner, or coffee shop.
15. Coconut macaroons
Coconut macaroons are a type of drop cookie that's adored with loads of shredded coconut flakes. These cookies have a sweet, buttery flavor with a chewy dense center. Biting into a coconut macaroon is like being transported to the warm sandy shores of a tropical island. Alongside the delicious flavor, the cookie is effortless to create. All it takes are these few ingredients: flour, salt, sweetened condensed milk, and, of course, coconut flakes. Simply combine all the ingredients in a bowl, use a small cookie scoop to uniformly portion them on a tray, and place them in the oven to bake. You'll know they're finished once the bottom is slightly caramelized from the sweetened condensed milk. Before you know it, your kitchen will be enveloped in the sweet scent of coconut.
If you wanna switch it up, try dipping some in a chocolate bit extra sweetness or add some fresh lime zest for some citrusy zing. Like any of the cookies before them, coconut macaroons truly come alive with a bit of personalization. Ask your friends what flavors they prefer and create a unique treat they can't find anywhere else.
16. Snickerdoodle cookies
Outside of the United States, it's pretty hard to find a bakery not selling these classic American cookies. Rolled in cinnamon sugar, these delightful treats are chewy in the center and are baked until perfectly golden. Snickerdoodles are a surefire way to satisfy your sweet tooth if you prefer a treat with a more distinct flavor without breaking the bank on complex spices.
Don't let the list of ingredients scare you away — the recipe is a lot more straightforward than you think, and like any great cookie, there's a method to the madness. If you're looking at a snickerdoodle recipe, you may be wondering why it includes cream of tartar (also known as potassium bitartrate, a byproduct from winemaking). The cream of tartar is essential as it contributes to the cookie's slightly sour flavor and ensures its notable soft, light texture deterring any sugar from crystallizing. Plus, you'll have the added benefit of familiarizing yourself with a versatile ingredient! So, the next time you're craving a cookie with a bit of something extra, place these on the top of your list.