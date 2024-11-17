Carla Hall's Best Tip For Picking Out The Freshest Oranges

Tactics for finding a good orange surpass simply looking for bruises and marks. While that is a good trick, there are others to try out. One of the first things Carla Hall suggests looking for is a heftier orange. Some will weigh more than others, and you'll want to grab the ones that feel heavier, as it's a sign that they contain more juice. Secondly, the chef advises people to smell the produce. Similar to how this trick applies to choosing the ripest strawberries or picking the sweetest peaches at the grocery store, the fresher and more flavor-packed an orange is, the more pleasantly fragrant it will be.

Aside from the wisdom imparted by Hall, there are a few other things you can take note of when selecting an orange. Go for the pieces with the brightest color. A little bit of green is common, but as the name suggests, they should be orange for the most part. The texture of the skin is also important. An overly soft or wrinkled orange is usually a sign that it's overripe, whereas a better pick would be firm to the touch. So, next time you make your way to the grocery store, put your fruit to the test by giving it a squeeze and a sniff. Or else, a sad glass of orange juice might be in your future.