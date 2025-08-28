This Juicy Cucumber Is So Thin-Skinned You'll Never Need To Peel It

You may have heard the age-old advice to "grow a thick skin." Sometimes, that can come in handy when navigating the stresses of life. However, when it comes time for a refreshing snack or a cooling meal, a thick skin is probably not what you want to deal with when preparing your produce — especially with certain varieties of cucumbers, the skin of which can be rubbery, tough, and bitter. The good news is that there are cucumber cultivars with skin so delicate that no peeling is required to enjoy them. Super Zagross cucumbers, which are a type of Persian cucumber, are a fast-growing cucumber variety that can be savored fresh off the vine in all its glory, skin and all. Plus, they don't have that bitter taste of slicing cucumbers that can be off-putting to some and are instead refreshingly sweet and crisp.

Cucumbers in general are incredibly hydrating, packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and the Super Zagross variety makes eating them all the more tasty and healthy, as the veggie's skin contains a fair amount of fiber and other nutrients. If you're curious to give these Lebanese-style cucumbers a try, you may come across them labeled as "Persian cucumbers" in grocery stores. But if you want to grow them in abundance in your home garden, you can order the seeds online; about 54 days after planting, you'll have a bounty of juicy, crunchy cucumbers ready to be devoured.