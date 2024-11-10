Are Russian And Thousand Island Dressing The Same?

Due to their shared orangey color and similar ingredient list, many people think Russian dressing and Thousand Island dressing are simply two different names for the same condiment. However, if you've ever tasted Thousand Island while expecting the flavor of Russian, you know the two are not the same. One of them is spicy and one is sweet, so make sure you know which sauce you're using before you pour it over your salad or sandwich.

While both sauces get their pale orange hue from a mixture of mayonnaise and ketchup, Russian dressing has several ingredients that give it a more complex flavor profile. The addition of Worcestershire sauce gives the condiment a tangy kick, while horseradish imbues it with a pungent and spicy flavor. Thousand Island, meanwhile, typically contains sweet pickle relish. Even without the relish, the dressing is relatively sweet due to the sugar found in ketchup.