Spatchcocking Is The Chicken Prep Trick You Need For Crispy Skin

Roasted chicken is a classic comfort food and a beautiful meal for entertaining dinner guests. But getting the skin to come out just the right amount of crispy can be a tricky task, especially if you're roasting the bird with the legs trussed and wings tucked. A whole traditionally roasted chicken can end up with skin that's flabby on the bottom and overcooked on top. You can crank up the heat in your oven for crispier skin, but that method can potentially lead to meat that's on the drier side. Instead, get a leg up on roasting the crispiest, juiciest, and most succulent chicken by spatchcocking the bird before it goes into the oven.

Spatchcocking is a bird butchering method that involves removing the backbone so the chicken lays flat as it roasts as opposed to being tucked on top of itself. Spatchcocked chicken will lay with most of the skin facing up and meat facing down, ready to roast in its own juices. Keeping the skin above any liquid in the pan helps it to become crispy as it cooks. Spatchcocking is also a great way to impress guests with a slightly different presentation than traditional roasted chicken, especially if it's surrounded by fragrant and hearty rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes.