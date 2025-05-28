What's The Difference Between Marry Me Vs Divorce Chicken?
In your search for finding more meaty dishes to enjoy other than basic but foolproof whole roasted chicken, you may have come across one particular recipe with a name you can't forget: marry me chicken. Consisting of pan-fried chicken bathed in a warm aromatic sauce composed of sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, heavy cream, chicken broth, and Parmesan cheese, marry me chicken has become quite popular since its debut on the internet in 2016.
That being said, engagement chicken also exists, which typically includes a whole bird stuffed with lemon and garlic. Given the steady rise of matrimonial chicken dishes, it only makes sense for an opposing recipe known as divorce chicken to make its way into the mix. Next to the differences between marry me chicken and engagement chicken, divorce chicken is also prepared with its own unique assortment of flavorful ingredients.
While marry me chicken has Italian undertones, divorce chicken is made with a Southeast Asian flair. A whole or quartered chicken is covered in a flavor-rich spice paste made with ingredients like ground cumin and cinnamon along with fresh ginger. Once these spices and a generous portion of olive oil are rubbed along the outside skin, the entire bird is then roasted in a cast iron pan. What makes divorce chicken extra special is the use of fresh ingredients upon serving. This perfectly spiced chicken is served over a bed of fresh carrot ribbons and massaged in a dressing infused with tangy citrus juice and spicy gochujang paste.
Why both marry me chicken and divorce chicken are good go-to recipes
While both marry me chicken and divorce chicken are quite distinct in flavor, they can also be consumed in more ways than one. For starters, divorce chicken can be transformed into several everyday meals that can be served either hot or cold. Since this spicy chicken is made with a flavorful rub instead of a creamy sauce, reheating isn't always necessary. Repurpose your roasted chicken in a sandwich wrap or add diced leftovers to a mixed green salad for lunch. Then, use any leftover spicy gochujang sauce as a veritable salad dressing. When it comes to dinner, serve roasted divorce chicken with rice or flatbread. In addition to raw carrots, you can also bulk up your veggie intake; safely slice cucumbers to make the viral TikTok cucumber salad, which includes ingredients like soy sauce, sesame oil, and sugar.
While both dishes serve as satisfying dinner options as is, marry me chicken is served in a rich cream sauce that can easily be transformed into a heartier meal with the addition of pasta. If you happen to be making this savory meal during the winter, feel free to add extra broth and cream to make rich and creamy marry me chicken soup. Depending on what you're in the mood for, both marry me chicken and divorce chicken are delicious meals that can satisfy savory, creamy, and spicy cravings.