In your search for finding more meaty dishes to enjoy other than basic but foolproof whole roasted chicken, you may have come across one particular recipe with a name you can't forget: marry me chicken. Consisting of pan-fried chicken bathed in a warm aromatic sauce composed of sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, heavy cream, chicken broth, and Parmesan cheese, marry me chicken has become quite popular since its debut on the internet in 2016.

That being said, engagement chicken also exists, which typically includes a whole bird stuffed with lemon and garlic. Given the steady rise of matrimonial chicken dishes, it only makes sense for an opposing recipe known as divorce chicken to make its way into the mix. Next to the differences between marry me chicken and engagement chicken, divorce chicken is also prepared with its own unique assortment of flavorful ingredients.

While marry me chicken has Italian undertones, divorce chicken is made with a Southeast Asian flair. A whole or quartered chicken is covered in a flavor-rich spice paste made with ingredients like ground cumin and cinnamon along with fresh ginger. Once these spices and a generous portion of olive oil are rubbed along the outside skin, the entire bird is then roasted in a cast iron pan. What makes divorce chicken extra special is the use of fresh ingredients upon serving. This perfectly spiced chicken is served over a bed of fresh carrot ribbons and massaged in a dressing infused with tangy citrus juice and spicy gochujang paste.