The High-Protein Pasta Swap That Actually Tastes Good

While carbs and fats are two of the three essential macronutrients people require to function properly, protein is what's considered the building block of the body. Our appetites are best satiated by it, and our immune systems need it to thrive. Not to mention, it does a terrific job of aiding in the process of fat loss and muscle retention. Hence, the reason so many people seek out high-protein alternatives of their usual meals. Well, for any traditional pasta lovers trying to achieve exactly that, lentils are the swap for you.

There's always the convenience of fast food options like Chick-fil-A's protein-loaded Cool Wrap or McDonald's even more protein-heavy Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese. But if you're looking to make a homemade meal where you can list each and every ingredient that goes into it, try conjuring up your own plate of lentil pasta. The best lentils for soup, such as brown and green, can also be great for making high-protein noodles. Lentil pasta contains an average of 20 grams of protein per serving as opposed to regular pasta, which usually only has about seven grams.

Just one bite of the alternative will immediately give you a bigger boost of the macronutrient responsible for building and repairing tissue, regulating pH levels, providing energy, and much more. Plus, this gluten-free ingredient has a generous amount of fiber, potassium, iron, and phosphorus, too.