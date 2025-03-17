The High-Protein Pasta Swap That Actually Tastes Good
While carbs and fats are two of the three essential macronutrients people require to function properly, protein is what's considered the building block of the body. Our appetites are best satiated by it, and our immune systems need it to thrive. Not to mention, it does a terrific job of aiding in the process of fat loss and muscle retention. Hence, the reason so many people seek out high-protein alternatives of their usual meals. Well, for any traditional pasta lovers trying to achieve exactly that, lentils are the swap for you.
There's always the convenience of fast food options like Chick-fil-A's protein-loaded Cool Wrap or McDonald's even more protein-heavy Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese. But if you're looking to make a homemade meal where you can list each and every ingredient that goes into it, try conjuring up your own plate of lentil pasta. The best lentils for soup, such as brown and green, can also be great for making high-protein noodles. Lentil pasta contains an average of 20 grams of protein per serving as opposed to regular pasta, which usually only has about seven grams.
Just one bite of the alternative will immediately give you a bigger boost of the macronutrient responsible for building and repairing tissue, regulating pH levels, providing energy, and much more. Plus, this gluten-free ingredient has a generous amount of fiber, potassium, iron, and phosphorus, too.
The differences between lentil pasta and traditional pasta
The protein content and overall nutritional value they contain is the largest contrast between the two types of pasta. But there are still a few differences in terms of taste and texture that won't hurt you to be aware of when making the switch from one to the other. It's worth noting that lentil noodles aren't too far off in taste from wheat-based noodles. However, you can expect lentil pasta will, of course, take on some of the flavor of the main ingredient it's composed of, making it mildly earthy and nutty.
As far as texture goes, this can vary depending on the brand you're consuming. People may be wary of the sometimes grainy feel that comes along with lentil pasta. Also, lentil noodles are generally firmer than regular pasta. There is a possibility for it to become mushy when overcooked or boiled for too long due to its lack of gluten, though this can be avoided by following your product's specified cooking time to retain an al dente texture.