Marry Me Chicken Vs Engagement Chicken: What's The Difference?

TikTok just might be the best thing that ever happened to the world of home cooking ... and also the worst. From promoting a dangerous tequila cocktail hack to ignoring the tuberculosis risk of drinking raw milk, the platform has turned people on to some really bad ideas, but then again, there's the marry me chicken trend, and that alone makes everything alright. In case you somehow missed it, marry me chicken is a dish that first went viral on social media in 2022, becoming the third-most Googled recipe of that year (per GoogleTrends). The hype hasn't died down since, with TikTok recipe videos for marry me chicken regularly accruing hundreds of thousands or even millions of views.

It's hard to ignore a dish with such a catchy name. The idea of a meal so tasty that whoever you serve it to will drop down on one knee and whip out a ring has turned marry me chicken into a Valentine's Day favorite. But it's not the first food to make this kind of promise in its name. The 2000s saw the rise of a dish with a strikingly similar name, engagement chicken. However, before you go thinking that marry me chicken is just a rip-off of this predecessor, you should know that the two dishes are almost nothing alike. In actuality, marry me chicken was inspired by something completely different.