The Cheap Steak Cut That Doubles As A Filet Mignon Alternative

At over $30 per pound (and potentially more, depending where you buy it), filet mignon is arguably the most expensive steak cut out there aside from ultra-fancy imports like Kobe or Wagyu beef. It's extraordinarily tender, with a distinctive beefy flavor and relatively low fat. Because there's so little of this cut on one cow, it comes at a high price. However, you can get some of those same attributes in a much more affordable cut — the shoulder petite tender.

Advertisement

This cut goes by a few names, so you may also see it sold as chuck shoulder tender, shoulder tender medallions, or just shoulder tender. As with any other cut, prices will vary between butchers and grocery stores, but it can be as cheap as $14 per pound — basically half the price (or less) of filet mignon. It comes from the shoulder (or chuck) section of the cow. The muscle is called the teres major, and the steak may also be sold under this name. But be warned: It's not the most common cut to find because it's difficult for butchers to remove from the cow. There's not much payoff, as one cow only yields a few of these steaks. Often, butchers will cut a larger chunk of shoulder and not separate out the shoulder petite tender.

Advertisement