What's The Best Bourbon Substitute For Cooking?

Cooking with alcohol is a wonderful way to infuse rich flavor into anything from pasta sauce and braised vegetables to cake frosting. Using bourbon, an American whiskey distilled from a grain mash that's at least 51% corn, works particularly well thanks to its rich, slightly sweet notes of caramel, vanilla, and oak, with soft hints of baking spice and candied orange. Bourbon makes for a next-level meat marinade, and amplifies the flavor of brownies. But what happens when you've run out, or don't want to include alcohol in the recipe? Are there alternatives? Yes, but with some caveats.

Cooking with bourbon serves a few purposes. First, there's the flavor component: You can often taste the boozy notes in a barbecue sauce or dessert. Secondly, there's the aromatic element. Because alcohol evaporates faster than water, it carries all the tempting smells to our noses while the food is hot. Finally, alcohol binds with both fat and water, enhancing flavors and allowing spices and citrus to more effectively penetrate meats or vegetables. The tannins in bourbon also interact chemically with fats, pulling them from the pan when deglazing, the same way red wine, paired with beef, pulls fats from the tongue, enhancing the flavor. Using other types of alcohol might mean missing out on bourbon's unique flavors, but there are ways to evoke its essence in your cooking. Also, keep in mind that, while you can use non-alcoholic options, you may not experience all of the chemical benefits. (If fire is needed to finish off something like roast duck flambé, for instance, you'll need a high-proof spirit.)