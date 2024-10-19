The Luxurious Bread Martha Stewart Uses For Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwiches

There's really nothing that hits quite like Thanksgiving leftovers. After the chaos of preparing, cooking, and hosting, getting to relax at home and enjoy a delicious concoction of roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and gravy is near perfection. The only thing that can make it even better? Slathering all of that Thanksgiving goodness between two slices of bread the next day. The Thanksgiving leftover sandwich has become somewhat of an American staple. Known to locals as the "Bobbie," it has even become the signature sandwich of Delaware. But, when it comes to taking your homemade Thanksgiving sandwich to the next level, it's best to consult an expert, and that's none other than Martha Stewart herself.

As someone who has raised her own turkeys and has cooked more than a thousand birds throughout her years as a caterer and chef, she knows a thing or two about Thanksgiving. But her secret to elevating a sandwich composed of leftovers might surprise you. It isn't about a complicated sauce or how to properly reheat your mashed potatoes, according to Stewart, it's all about the bread. And in her opinion, you should be making your leftover sandwiches with two slices of fluffy, rich Japanese milk bread.