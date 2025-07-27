14 Unexpected Ways To Use Whipped Cream

We can see your raised eyebrow from here. Whipped cream is far from the most common ingredient in a pasta dish, but that doesn't mean it can't be useful in certain contexts. Cream is a common addition to pasta sauces, including Alfredo, so adding a little bit to your pasta in its whipped form isn't that odd.

The main benefit of adding a dollop of unsweetened homemade whipped cream to your pasta before serving is to lighten the mouthfeel but still make it rich. Sauces like Alfredo and carbonara are very heavy and dense, so stirring in a spoonful of stabilized whipped cream can help make the finish velvety and smooth without the need to add extra cream, cheese, or butter. You don't need to add a ton of it; just a couple of dollops should do the trick.

Cream-based sauces aren't the only ones worthy of this unconventional addition. You can try folding some homemade whipped cream into your tomato sauce to counteract the acidity of the sauce. Or, if you want something a little lighter and more herbaceous, try stirring in some whipped cream with your pesto. Regardless of the sauce you're making, it's important to always use unsweetened whipped cream since you'll want to have control over the sweetness and flavors at work.