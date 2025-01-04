5 Ways To Amplify The Flavor Of Your Vegetable Stock With Umami

The most straightforward way to upgrade a vegetable stock is to change up the core components. One approach is to replace milder standards, like potatoes and onions, with vegetables boasting more flavor, like sweet potatoes, leeks, or daikon radish. Another is to drop additional veggies in the pot beyond your standard ingredients. Glutamate, an amino acid, is the primary driver for umami flavors and is common in lots of meats and vegetables to varying amounts. It's found in kelp and seaweed (crumbling sheets of nori into powder is one way to get an immediate hit of umami), but also in foods like spinach and tomatoes.

Bamboo shoots, lotus root, and edamame are other flavorful additions for an umami-boosted stock. You can even bake and add onion peels, rather than discarding them. However, be aware that some high-glutamate veggies, like kale and cauliflower, can impart bitterness if cooked too long. Consider adding them towards the end or avoiding them altogether.

If you're adding seasoning, use MSG (monosodium glutamate) in place of some of the salt for an umami-loaded seasoning. Don't worry: it's a myth that MSG causes adverse reactions for the vast majority of people. In fact, MSG exists because a scientist in 1908 was pinpointing what he found so tasty in kelp, and he coined the term umami ("delicious taste") to describe it.