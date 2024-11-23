The Seafood That Belongs In Your Next Breakfast Hash
A protein-packed breakfast is a great way to start your day so that you won't be starving again an hour later, with lunchtime still seemingly in the unreachable future. Breakfast hashes were originally a meal made up of leftovers to avoid letting food go to waste. They typically contain chopped onions, potatoes, and meat with a fried egg on top, and make an excellent, one-pan morning meal full of protein. In place of the traditional corned beef or sausage, try using salmon in your next hash for a seafood twist on this classic breakfast.
If the thought of seafood and eggs is making you give us the side eye, just trust us on this one (and check out our guide on salmon for everything you need to know about this nutritional powerhouse of a fish). Not only will you get all the health benefits of salmon first thing in the morning, but the rich, umami flavor of the fish will complement the saltiness of the potatoes and subtle sweetness of onions or peppers. A good breakfast hash also has a variety of textures. Salmon adds a soft, melt-in-your-mouth quality to the crispy potatoes and crunchy vegetables. A runny egg yolk or cream sauce gets into every nook and cranny of the dish to meld all the flavors and textures together for a balanced and satisfying dish.
Choosing the best salmon for the dish
While a breakfast hash is a great option to use up any leftover salmon from the previous night's dinner, smoked salmon is also a top-tier candidate for this dish. (Be sure to familiarize yourself with the differences between lox and smoked salmon, since they are often confused with one another.) For a breakfast hash, your best option is hot-smoked salmon, as it is fully cooked and usually a thicker cut of fish, so it's a convenient option to quickly flake into the skillet near the end of the cooking process to simply warm it through. Hot-smoked salmon also has a rich, smoky flavor that enhances the flavors of the potatoes, onions, or any other sautéed vegetables you added to the dish. However, if you don't have any leftovers or hot-smoked salmon on hand, you can also use canned salmon. Just drain the liquid from the can before stirring the fish into the skillet.
For an extra rich breakfast full of flavor, add a poached egg with a runny yolk on top (try Julia Child's tip for a perfect poached egg). To add some extra creaminess, whip up a dill cream sauce by mixing together sour cream, fresh dill, capers, and lemon juice. The tanginess from the sour cream, acidity from the lemon juice, and freshness of the dill helps to balance the dish out by cutting through some of the richness of the fish and the egg. So, the next time you feel like throwing together a breakfast hash, reach for salmon. Whether it's leftover, hot-smoked, or canned, you will have a satisfying breakfast to power you through the morning.