The Seafood That Belongs In Your Next Breakfast Hash

A protein-packed breakfast is a great way to start your day so that you won't be starving again an hour later, with lunchtime still seemingly in the unreachable future. Breakfast hashes were originally a meal made up of leftovers to avoid letting food go to waste. They typically contain chopped onions, potatoes, and meat with a fried egg on top, and make an excellent, one-pan morning meal full of protein. In place of the traditional corned beef or sausage, try using salmon in your next hash for a seafood twist on this classic breakfast.

If the thought of seafood and eggs is making you give us the side eye, just trust us on this one (and check out our guide on salmon for everything you need to know about this nutritional powerhouse of a fish). Not only will you get all the health benefits of salmon first thing in the morning, but the rich, umami flavor of the fish will complement the saltiness of the potatoes and subtle sweetness of onions or peppers. A good breakfast hash also has a variety of textures. Salmon adds a soft, melt-in-your-mouth quality to the crispy potatoes and crunchy vegetables. A runny egg yolk or cream sauce gets into every nook and cranny of the dish to meld all the flavors and textures together for a balanced and satisfying dish.