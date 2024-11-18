Avoid Mushy Fried Rice With A Simple Rule

If you've ever failed in an attempt to recreate the incredible fish sauce-spiked savory fried rice you love from your favorite Chinese restaurant, using freshly-steamed rice was likely your downfall. The only way to achieve that crisp texture while simultaneously soaking up an umami-rich sauce is by using the day-old cooked rice sitting in your refrigerator.

Fried rice is a dish created precisely to use up leftovers. In fact, the first recorded account of fried rice was during the Sui Dynasty (589-618 AD) in China, where cooks created a commonsensical and economical solution to avoid wasting leftover rice. Aside from rice, consider the other ingredients included in the dish, such as minced bits of cooked meat like pork, chicken, or shrimp. And the sky's the limit on dish-appropriate veggies, with everything from corn to broccoli making an appearance.